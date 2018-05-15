InfoCommInspo: NEC Display

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager for Projectors, NEC Display.

Q: Why InfoComm?

Rich McPherson

Richard McPherson: It’s the biggest show of its kind in the U.S.! In fact, InfoComm 2018 is the largest Pro AV show in North America, so it attracts the best of the best in the industry. It’s a great place to meet with new and existing NEC Display partners, customers, and colleagues from across the industry under one roof.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

RM: This year, InfoComm is in Las Vegas, the mecca of AV experiences, so we’re excited to see how industry pros are using multiple technologies like video, audio, collaboration, and control to enhance the end-user experience. In particular, we’re expecting 4K in both laser installation projection and large format displays to take center stage as the technology matures and becomes part of more applications. There are always eye-popping demos and displays, so we’re excited to witness the creativity that goes into designing the ultimate AV experience.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

RM: Quite simply, NEC Display makes life easier for integrators and their clients. NEC Display offers the best warranties in the industry to provide peace of mind, and has a full line-up of professional, commercial-grade products that come in varying resolutions, pixel pitch, screen sizes, and brightness options, with content solutions like Open-Pluggable Specification (OPS), and interactive collaboration and touch technology. We know integrators are looking for a trusted partner who can provide expert counsel at each step of the installation process, which is why we are able to deliver solutions across multiple formats and applications, such as LCD, dvLED, projection, and more. And with a breadth of partners, NEC Display products can be integrated into almost any environment.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

RM: We know tech managers are looking for solutions that deliver low total cost of ownership with maximum ROI. NEC Display delivers on both counts with low-maintenance products that have industry-leading image quality and unsurpassed lifetime expectancy. In addition, NEC Display prides itself on having key industry partnerships that enable tech managers to enjoy seamless installation and compatibility with third-party equipment. We’re looking forward to showcasing these platforms and solutions at InfoComm 2018 that will enable tech managers to take their AV projects to the next level.

