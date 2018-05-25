InfoCommInspo: Lenovo

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Cole Baker, Senior Product Manager for N.A., Lenovo.

Q: Why InfoComm?

Cole Baker

Cole Baker: It’s the largest audio, visual, and collaboration event in North America—just second to ISE. Every solution supplier will be there, with plenty of announcements.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

CB: I plan to see two key trends, the first being new camera sensor technologies that are driving analytics in conference rooms. I also expect to see other suppliers follow the Surface Hub 2 and Samsung Flip with vertical interactive displays.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

CB: Lenovo is providing smart solutions at the right price that businesses can scale across their conference rooms. These are rich endpoint devices that can be configured various ways with a room design, and accessory implementations.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

CB: Our solutions have amazing total cost of ownership and employee engagement stories. On the 500, just the simplicity and ease of use has study-proven results. Our new product and software platform goes way beyond that to provide telemetry and reporting that helps with room health and meeting space management.

To learn more, check out Lenovo in Booth N3320 at InfoComm 2018.