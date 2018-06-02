InfoCommInspo: FSR

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Gina Sansivero, Director of Business Development, Education, FSR

Q: Why InfoComm?

Gina Sansivero

Gina Sansivero: It was definitely smart to ask me this question before the week starts—if you ask me this the week after InfoComm, with aching feet and numb toes, I would have a very different answer. But, seriously, FSR has been in this industry for 37 years. We are part of the foundation of the InfoComm show, and will continue to support the education of our AV community. FSR grows and expands based on the experience and feedback from our clients. InfoComm provides us a venue to easily collect that feedback and bring it back to our headquarters to look at things from a strategic viewpoint. Besides the obvious business benefits we consistently receive from exhibiting at InfoComm, there are also many opportunities that allow us to give back to and thank our community. Every year FSR sponsors the NSCA Education Foundation’s Drunk Unkles concert, we are very active in the AVIXA Women’s Council, we have employee volunteers on AVIXA councils and committees, we co-sponsor the technology manager’s council...I could go on and on. Basically, FSR sees InfoComm as an opportunity to give back to an industry that has embraced us as a partner and has allowed us continued success.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

GS: I am excited to see the continuation of a trend that we kind of knew was happening, but wasn't very clear until InfoComm 2017: the increase in technology managers (end users) attending the show for product information and educational sessions. They want more knowledge to bring back to their in-house jobs so that they can make the best decisions for their institutions. They are increasingly seen as essential to the on-campus experience, and InfoComm affords them the opportunity to keep up-to-date on important components of their careers, just as it does for integrators, consultants, and manufacturers, to provide consistent, awesome, and effective technology systems. Additionally—for technology managers—making sure they stay updated on their craft has a direct impact on the recruitment and retention of students, employees. and guests.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

GS: This year FSR is staying true to its roots and focusing on workplace connectivity and infrastructure. One of the important pieces of information we learned over the past few years is that as AV hardware is integrated into modern and open architecture spaces, the aesthetics are becoming more important. In our booth, attendees will see a variety of new products that have a new, contemporary look that will complement traditional, transitional, and modern design styles. We are committed to helping our dealers, integrators, and consultants maintain a “seat at the table” when project conversations turn to interior design. We know how important it is for the success of the system, room, building, etc., that the technology component be considered at every level of the project discussion.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

GS: Our products have historically been high-quality, high-reliability products, and those features will not change. Technology managers live and breathe the good and the bad of their craft every day. FSR’s new solutions—like our existing solutions—are easy to buy, easy to install, and easy to use. They work, and they help solve problems. One of the reasons why technology managers try to standardize buildings and campuses is because it makes training, maintenance, troubleshooting, and upgrades more manageable. The products FSR will introduce this year are perfect pieces for standardization because they are reliable in high-use, high-abuse settings. And one new product, our DR EDID, is a must have troubleshooting tool for every technician’s tool box.

To learn more, check out FSR in Booth C2128 at InfoComm 2018.