InfoCommInspo: DVIGear

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Lisa Barlow Flournoy, Marketing Support Specialist, DVIGear.

Q: Why InfoComm?

Lisa Barlow Flournoy: InfoComm provides a nexus of the latest technologies and products in pro AV, a convergence of industry experts across diverse fields, and a wealth of training and enrichment opportunities that benefit both the neophyte and the seasoned professional, offering a unique ROI for all attendees.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

LBF: We see AV-over-IP (AVoIP) as the biggest trend with the tremendous flexibility and cost-effectiveness it delivers. As a leading adopter of SDVoE technology, we are promoting the unique benefits and technical superiority that this platform offers—in that it is the only solution that delivers AVoIP without latency and image quality compromises.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

LBF: Our DisplayNet Series, built on SDVoE technology, is a “no compromise” solution for AV distribution that leverages 10GbE Ethernet technology to switch, extend, and distribute uncompressed AV signals in real time with resolutions up to 4K (UHD). DisplayNet provides unmatched image quality with zero frame latency, zero compression, and zero artifacts. Easy to use, it offers highly customizable software. Its versatility is matched only by its quality.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

LBF: DisplayNet will be attractive to the IT manager looking for good value, reliability, and ease of use. Limitlessly scalable, easy to install and to configure, DisplayNet offers a combination of robust hardware and forward-looking SDVoE technology to deliver the only AV-over-IP on the market.

