Why Now, More Than Ever, InfoComm is Relevant for End Users

AV Technology content director, Cindy Davis, recently sat down with Owen Ellis, chairman of the AV User Group and director of the AV Consultancy Group, to ask him about the value for end users of attending InfoComm.

Owen Ellis, chairman of the AV User Group and director of the AV Consultancy Group. (Image credit: AV User Group)

Davis: If an AV/IT manager or director outsources the design and implementation of AV systems and room AV to an integration firm, is there still a benefit to attending InfoComm? If so, why?

Ellis: Unfortunately, integration firms aren't independent, whatever they tell you. Most have very close relationships with specific manufacturers and receive quantity discounts and kickbacks if they achieve certain targets. So, unless you're prepared to hire an independent AV consultant to design your systems, you'll need to be market-aware when it comes to the product choices you have. This is always best achieved at the large trade shows like InfoComm, where you can engage directly with the exhibiting manufacturers and see the products yourself, and get demos. They are also a launchpad for new products, which you'll get to see at the same time the rest of the industry finds out about them.

Davis: For end users who haven't attended InfoComm before, what are your recommendations for getting the most out of their time?

Ellis: In my experience, end users visit the show for different reasons. Some use it as an opportunity to attend the many training sessions, some for the conferences and seminars, some for the trade show element to see the exhibiting manufacturers, and some a mix of all these elements. Preparation is the key. Many of the training sessions and conferences/seminars sell out, so booking in advance is advisable. And leave some spare time on the trade show days so you can pick up on anything new that you might not be aware of before arriving.

Davis: What has changed most in our industry that makes InfoComm a must-attend event for end users?

Ellis: The technology in our industry advances and changes all the time. Therefore, if you want to keep abreast of what's going on, you'll hear about or see the latest and newest developments at large trade shows like InfoComm. However, the networking opportunities that these trade shows create are also incredibly valuable and are one of the main reasons to attend.

Davis: On Tuesday, June 10, the day before the InfoComm show floor opens, the AV User Group is hosting a Speed Pitches event. What is the format, and can anyone attend?

Ellis: Our Speed Pitch session is exclusively for exhibiting manufacturers, revealing details about new products they are launching at the trade show. This year, we have over 30, each giving a five-minute pitch to attract the Speed Pitch attendees to visit their booths. The audience is restricted to end users and independent AV Consultants. Register here to attend the Speed Pitches session.

Davis: Anything you like to add?

Ellis: As we continue to grow the AV User Group (and AV Consultancy Group) and open new chapters (Singapore and possibly Chicago this year), our partnerships with organizations like AVIXA/InfoComm are incredibly important. Having their support for hosted trade show trips for our members and collaborating on other important activities in the industry is really important to us and our members. Attending their trade shows and networking opportunities provides us access to so many of our sponsors who both exhibit at and attend these events, which is invaluable.