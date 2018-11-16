2018 Top 50: AV Excellence

One commonality we’ve noticed throughout the SCN Top 50 is a commitment to excellence and standards. CTS-certified employees proliferate the best integration companies. AVIXA’s AV Provider of Excellence (APEx) designation also dominates the Top 50 companies.

APEx is a designation earned by integration companies and AV design consulting firms that meet a set of five key markers of industry excellence. According to AVIXA, having the APEx seal of approval gives firms a tangible competitive edge over the rest, and some prospective customers include the APEx designation as a requirement to bid.

“The APEx program was created to recognize quality—reflected in companies’ commitment to standards and certification—as well as positive, real-world feedback from customers,” said David Labuskes, CEO, AVIXA. “It’s an important measure of our industry’s ability to deliver exceptional AV experiences, and confirms that when companies earn the APEx designation, they are, in fact, AV Providers of Excellence—and that AVIXA stands behind them.”

Michele Capolino and Bill Chamberlin receive Verrex’s APEx certification from AVIXA CEO David Labuskes (center) at the 2018 AV Executive Conference in Tampa, FL.

“I believe APEx is a proof statement to our customers and prospective customers that Spinitar has invested in the necessary training and education throughout our organization, offering assurance to them that we’re best prepared to do the work we say we’re going to do for them,” added Jeff Irvin, principal, Spinitar, number 27 on this year’s Top 50 list. “APEx is a significant ‘quality stamp’ on any organization achieving this certification

The top 5 systems integrators of 2018 have all achieved the AVIXA APEx designation. In fact, over 40 percent of companies on the 2018 Top 50 list are APEx businesses.

