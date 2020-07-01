Spotlight on Made in America

In honor of Independence Day, we asked pro AV manufacturers to tell us about their Made in the U.S.A. products.
Scroll through the gallery below to see pro AV products proudly made in America.
Peerless-AV Occupancy Control Kiosk
To assist businesses with public health and safety needs, Peerless-AV’s Occupancy Control Kiosk (THR-600) is a completely integrated digital signage solution, including Navori Labs QL 2.2 Digital Signage Software. The plug-and-play kiosk regulates foot traffic, while also displaying dynamic digital content like rules, instructions, wait times, advertisements, and more.
ZeeVee ZyPer4K
ZeeVee’s third-generation and battle-tested ZyPer4K line of AVoIP encoders and decoders are manufactured in New Hampshire. The company says this affords them two key advantages—enhanced quality control and decreased vulnerability to supply chain disruptions that occur in unforeseen circumstances like the current COVID-19 health crisis.
Meyer Sound ULTRA-X20 Compact Point Source Loudspeaker
The ULTRA-X20 compact point source loudspeaker is a breakthrough in power-to-size ratio, according to Meyer Sound. The ULTRA-X20 incorporates two 5-inch cone drivers, one 2-inch diaphragm compression driver and a rotatable 110°x50° horn in a coaxial configuration—ULTRA-X22 (80°x50°) and ULTRA-X23 (110°x110°) are also available. It is ideal for many portable and installation applications.
Hall Research Polaris-1
Polaris-1 is a web-based control system designed to manage third-party devices and Video Over IP (VoIP) systems. Its control interface can be accessed from any device that supports a standard browser. With no specialized programming skills, a user or integrator can deploy a VoIP system with control.
Vaddio AV Bridge 2x1
Designed and assembled in the USA, the AV Bridge 2x1 is ideal for conferencing and lecture capture applications. It combines networked audio and video mixing functionality into a single device. It boasts a robust two HDMI input presentation switch, 4x4 Dante Audio matrix, flexible control, and more.
Innovox Flex Synergy Compact
Flex Synergy Compact is Innovox' low profile soundbar solution that combines its high-performance speakers, microphone, and camera pocket for a complete, all-in-one videoconferencing solution. This made-to-measure soundbar matches the exact width of the user's video display, while providing uncompromised sound optimized for smaller collaboration environments.
Biamp Tesira
Biamp’s Tesira is an integrated, networked audio and video processing and distribution platform. Built in Portland, OR, the Tesira family includes configurable and fixed I/O DSPs, along with video encoders and decoders. All Tesira products can be configured and managed using Tesira software to create dynamic, efficient AV systems.
SurgeX Squid
SurgeX Squid creates an entirely new category of power protection designed to fulfill the unique needs of the modern meeting space, according to the company. Packing an array of power features into a compact chassis, Squid streamlines installations with boxed networked control, analytics of AC and DC, front-end protection, plus monitoring and management capabilities.
FSR Symphony Tower of Power
Ideal for under the desk or in waiting areas, FSR’s floor-standing unit supplies AC power, USB charging, snap-ins, cable pass-throughs, or any type of required connectivity—when and where clients need it.
Aurora Multimedia IPX-TC3-WP2
Aurora Multimedia's PX-TC3-WP2 4K2K IP AV distribution wall plate is built on the company's IPBaseT technology, which synergizes various IP and AV technologies to work together as one. The two-gang in-wall transceiver is a 4K2K IP wall plate to feature zero compression and zero latency.
The IPX-TCW3-WP2 can be set up as either a transmitter (input) or a receiver (output). When configured as a transmitter, the auto-detectable HDMI inputs allow for two sources to be selected from a single wall plate over the network, and the HDMI output becomes a local loop-through for the selected source.
*Editor's Note: These products were all made in America, according to the companies, at the time of publication.