Spotlight on Made in America

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Peerless-AV) Peerless-AV Occupancy Control Kiosk To assist businesses with public health and safety needs, Peerless-AV’s Occupancy Control Kiosk (THR-600) is a completely integrated digital signage solution, including Navori Labs QL 2.2 Digital Signage Software. The plug-and-play kiosk regulates foot traffic, while also displaying dynamic digital content like rules, instructions, wait times, advertisements, and more.

Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: ZeeVee) ZeeVee ZyPer4K ZeeVee’s third-generation and battle-tested ZyPer4K line of AVoIP encoders and decoders are manufactured in New Hampshire. The company says this affords them two key advantages—enhanced quality control and decreased vulnerability to supply chain disruptions that occur in unforeseen circumstances like the current COVID-19 health crisis.

Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Meyer Sound) Meyer Sound ULTRA-X20 Compact Point Source Loudspeaker The ULTRA-X20 compact point source loudspeaker is a breakthrough in power-to-size ratio, according to Meyer Sound. The ULTRA-X20 incorporates two 5-inch cone drivers, one 2-inch diaphragm compression driver and a rotatable 110°x50° horn in a coaxial configuration—ULTRA-X22 (80°x50°) and ULTRA-X23 (110°x110°) are also available. It is ideal for many portable and installation applications.

Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Hall Research) Hall Research Polaris-1 Polaris-1 is a web-based control system designed to manage third-party devices and Video Over IP (VoIP) systems. Its control interface can be accessed from any device that supports a standard browser. With no specialized programming skills, a user or integrator can deploy a VoIP system with control.

Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Legrand AV) Vaddio AV Bridge 2x1 Designed and assembled in the USA, the AV Bridge 2x1 is ideal for conferencing and lecture capture applications. It combines networked audio and video mixing functionality into a single device. It boasts a robust two HDMI input presentation switch, 4x4 Dante Audio matrix, flexible control, and more.

Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Innovox) Innovox Flex Synergy Compact Flex Synergy Compact is Innovox' low profile soundbar solution that combines its high-performance speakers, microphone, and camera pocket for a complete, all-in-one videoconferencing solution. This made-to-measure soundbar matches the exact width of the user's video display, while providing uncompromised sound optimized for smaller collaboration environments.

Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Biamp) Biamp Tesira Biamp’s Tesira is an integrated, networked audio and video processing and distribution platform. Built in Portland, OR, the Tesira family includes configurable and fixed I/O DSPs, along with video encoders and decoders. All Tesira products can be configured and managed using Tesira software to create dynamic, efficient AV systems.

Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: SurgeX) SurgeX Squid SurgeX Squid creates an entirely new category of power protection designed to fulfill the unique needs of the modern meeting space, according to the company. Packing an array of power features into a compact chassis, Squid streamlines installations with boxed networked control, analytics of AC and DC, front-end protection, plus monitoring and management capabilities.

Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: FSR) FSR Symphony Tower of Power Ideal for under the desk or in waiting areas, FSR’s floor-standing unit supplies AC power, USB charging, snap-ins, cable pass-throughs, or any type of required connectivity—when and where clients need it.