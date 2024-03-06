Roadmap 2024: Sony Electronics

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

Beyond being a great place to work, Sony’s company philosophy remains to get closer to our customers, help solve their pain points, and become even easier to do business with. We’ve placed a great emphasis on this approach and kept these objectives top of mind. As Sony evolves, we’ve demonstrated this commitment through our work with customers, partners, end users, resellers, integrators, and beyond. We’ve created resources such as our Architects, Consultants, and Engineers (ACE) Portal to make Sony even easier to spec and integrate. We’ve continued our regular educational webinar series, Tech Tuesday, to both keep our community informed and to open a two-way, real-time dialogue between ourselves and our (prospective) users. We’ve also grown our professional AV alliances program to nearly 100 affiliated companies, combining our collective strengths and giving the industry more compatibility and choice. In 2024, expect even more partnerships and alliances that bring additional value and freedom.

We have or are looking to incorporate the most transformative, trending, and disruptive technologies into our portfolio of Pro AV solutions." —Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

Additionally, we have or are looking to incorporate the most transformative, trending, and disruptive technologies into our portfolio of Pro AV solutions. As AI comes to the forefront, it provides a lot of opportunity but also yields questions. We’re finding innovative ways to create automation, efficiencies, and customization through the power of AI. Our latest generation of PTZ cameras, the SRG-A series, features AI analytics to enable automatic tracking and framing, including options for full body, waist up, or close up. 

Another global focus for Sony is sustainability. Building on our Road to Zero global environmental plan, we’ve implemented sustainable practices, large and small, across our entire product lifecycle. From employing recycled materials to using less ink and making certain accessories optional, we’re committed to the environment and the future. We’re also helping our users to better understand and optimize their power consumption through tools like the ECO Dashboard in our professional BRAVA displays.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.