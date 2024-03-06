Roadmap 2024: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

Beyond being a great place to work, Sony’s company philosophy remains to get closer to our customers, help solve their pain points, and become even easier to do business with. We’ve placed a great emphasis on this approach and kept these objectives top of mind. As Sony evolves, we’ve demonstrated this commitment through our work with customers, partners, end users, resellers, integrators, and beyond. We’ve created resources such as our Architects, Consultants, and Engineers (ACE) Portal to make Sony even easier to spec and integrate. We’ve continued our regular educational webinar series, Tech Tuesday, to both keep our community informed and to open a two-way, real-time dialogue between ourselves and our (prospective) users. We’ve also grown our professional AV alliances program to nearly 100 affiliated companies, combining our collective strengths and giving the industry more compatibility and choice. In 2024, expect even more partnerships and alliances that bring additional value and freedom.

Additionally, we have or are looking to incorporate the most transformative, trending, and disruptive technologies into our portfolio of Pro AV solutions. As AI comes to the forefront, it provides a lot of opportunity but also yields questions. We’re finding innovative ways to create automation, efficiencies, and customization through the power of AI. Our latest generation of PTZ cameras, the SRG-A series, features AI analytics to enable automatic tracking and framing, including options for full body, waist up, or close up.

Another global focus for Sony is sustainability. Building on our Road to Zero global environmental plan, we’ve implemented sustainable practices, large and small, across our entire product lifecycle. From employing recycled materials to using less ink and making certain accessories optional, we’re committed to the environment and the future. We’re also helping our users to better understand and optimize their power consumption through tools like the ECO Dashboard in our professional BRAVA displays.