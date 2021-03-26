PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: Bosch

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Sean Shallenberger, Regional Sales Director, Bosch Communications Systems.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Sean Shallenberger

SEAN SHALLENBERGER: At Bosch, the health and safety of our customers, colleagues, and their families are our main priorities. Early on after the lockdowns came into effect, Bosch quickly adapted its manufacturing resources to support the effort against the virus. For example, in North America, Bosch makes its own hand sanitizer for use in plants, and our European healthcare division makes COVID-19 test equipment and face masks.

Bosch has a large global presence and all its business units quickly aligned with a company-wide mitigation plan—working from home where possible, using technology to maintain continuity during the crisis. Where needed, and according to regional guidelines, we have permission to operate with limited staff, enabling our lab technicians, for example, and other associates to continue to work with on-site equipment. Our supply chain has continued to run at a high level of operation, and with full inventory. For security systems and communications, our central distribution center at Greer, SC is continuing operations at normal capacity—as a supplier of security equipment, it is deemed an essential business. It was our priority to provide the strongest possible partnership to customers adapting to the sudden challenges of the pandemic.

We quickly saw increased demand for products and solutions which allow work life and day-to-day activities to continue safely as possible during the pandemic. These include RTS VLink, a virtual intercom app ensured remote and from-home coordination of major TV broadcast events and network shows. Bosch public address and voice alarm lines have helped retailers ensure safety in stores and malls, with automated announcements and guidelines for distancing protocols. We also sold a record number of Electro-Voice RE20 microphones in 2020, largely due to the boom in home production and podcasting.

We also adapted in real time to new customer needs with programs of webinars, trainings, virtual events, and product launches—which we will continue to produce and participate in, moving ahead.

AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

SS: Our 2021 programs allow for project registration and bundling solutions for deeper discounts, our design services can help free up your team to work on other issues and designs, and through the current health crisis our stocking levels have been good so we are able to deliver quickly to help close your projects.



AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

Bosch Praesensa

SS: Praesensa is the latest public address and voice alarm system from Bosch; it is IP-connected and fully-featured. All components of the system are networked, thereby ensuring the highest flexibility and scalability from small centralized to large decentralized systems. The OMNEO IP architecture supports DanteTM audio networking, AES67 and AES70 protocol.

The innovative multi-channel amplifier architecture with intelligent power allocation significantly improves the effective utilization of available power, regardless of the loudspeaker load in each zone. As a result, fewer amplifiers are needed, saving up to 50 percent on space, energy, and backup battery power.

Praesensa offers special features for the highest level of data security and full network link redundancy with smart integration of functions and backup facilities. No single point of failure is core to the system concept and only a few different devices are needed to fulfill all needs.

The intuitive interface of the call station provides an optimized user experience through an effective combination of touch screen and selection buttons. Clear progress guidance and status feedback ensure comfort and ease of use for operators.

Praesensa is a comprehensive system that adapts easily to changing needs. It offers full sound control per zone to satisfy the speech intelligibility requirements of business and emergency operations. Compliant to the highest standards, it is a fit-for-purpose solution for consultants, installers, and building owners alike.



AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

SS: I am most looking forward to seeing and interacting virtually with new and existing partners to learn more about their business during these times and the creativity they have used to bring in business.

