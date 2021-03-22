PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: Biamp

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Chris Chandler, Sales Director, Biamp.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Chris Chandler

CHRIS CHANDLER: Biamp has continued global business operations while ensuring the safety of our employees by both enabling remote work when possible and implementing safe social distancing and sanitizing measures within our facilities. Additionally, our marketing resources shifted exclusively to digital, placing greater emphasis on webinars and online trainings. We even held our very first completely virtual global sales meeting, during which we unveiled our latest products, which are primed to enhance spaces of all sizes.

We’ve always been dedicated to improving distributed meeting experiences, meaning that participants calling in from outside the room are just as involved as those located within thanks to video conferencing. Remote working is just a variation on that theme, so we haven’t needed to dramatically change our business operations. If anything, the pandemic demonstrated the critical importance of implementing high-quality AV equipment within conference spaces, ensuring remote attendees enjoy clear communication during meetings.

AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

CC: Our relationships with integrators are incredibly important, and we strive to do all we can to make the installation and deployment of our products a smooth experience every time. One of the latest tools we’ve developed in service of this goal is Biamp Launch, a new auto-setup feature built into some of the latest products that we announced in January.

During the pandemic, we’ve focused our efforts on verticals where growth has continued to occur, including conferencing, education, and governmental services, working to provide integrators with the resources to implement our new products in these areas. Integrators can best position themselves to profit from our latest solutions by taking advantage of our online trainings and webinars, and familiarizing themselves with our new technology, such as Biamp Launch. We see tremendous growth opportunities in the second half of the year, and integrators should use this time to prepare themselves so that they can quickly sell and install new technology when the markets pick up.



AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

Biamp TesiraFORTÉ X Series (Image credit: Biamp)

CC: The TesiraFORTÉ X Series is the next generation of open architecture conference room signal processors. Combining the core functionality of the current TesiraFORTÉ line, along with the capabilities of TesiraCONNECT and Tesira EX-UBT in a sleek, streamlined design, TesiraFORTÉ X is perfectly suited for modern conferencing environments.

AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

CC: As a company, we’re excited to showcase our latest solutions which—with their streamlined designs and deployment abilities—embody the core principle that have guided Biamp for over 40 years: to connect people through extraordinary audiovisual experiences. We are also looking forward to connecting with industry colleagues and partners to discuss evolving AV trends.