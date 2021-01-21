Biamp Debuts Next-Gen TesiraFORTÉ X Series

The What: — Biamp has announced the new TesiraFORTÉ X Series, a range of premium open-architecture meeting room processors designed to accommodate demanding conferencing applications in which customization is essential.

(Image credit: Biamp)

The What Else: The TesiraFORTÉ X Series combines the advanced signal processing of the original TesiraFORTÉ system with streamlined network connectivity and a uniquely small industrial design, simplifying meeting room deployments by providing all the connectivity and processing required in a single device.

TesiraFORTÉ X also offers fast and simple setup with Biamp Launch, Biamp’s one-touch automatic device discovery and tuning feature, accessible at the press of a button. Installers connect all the devices for their room and press the Launch button for a fully automated setup experience. By automating the room tuning and commissioning process, Biamp Launch guarantees consistently great audio in any space with remarkable speed, according to to the company. Alternatively, installers can program the TesiraFORTÉ X Series in the traditional way with all the customization and flexibility they would expect from Tesira.

The Bottom Line: Each unit is compact enough to be installed anywhere and includes mounting hardware ideal for installation on a wall or behind a display. TesiraFORTÉ X Series supports both Dante and AVB out of the box, making integration with other AV components simple and flexible. There are three models in the TesiraFORTÉ X Series—the X 400, X 800, and X 1600—with four, eight, and 16 channels of AEC (acoustic echo cancellation), respectively, enough for up to 16 Biamp Parlé Beamtracking microphones.