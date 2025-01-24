On Esports AV: Panasonic Connect

Steve Slade, Pro AV Territory Account Manager at Panasonic Connect, shares trends and insights into esports’ dynamic and quickly evolving landscape.

AVT Question: Please share trends and insights into esports’ dynamic and quickly evolving landscape.

The global esports market size is projected to grow from $2.06 billion in 2024 to $9.29 billion by 2032. With viewership increasing, universities across the U.S. are adopting live production platforms to enhance their esports experiences and seamlessly deliver content via live-streamed events.

AV technologies, like Panasonic Connect’s KAIROS live production platform, play a key role in bringing the in-person experience to remote viewers with engaging content. It is crucial for live production systems to offer scalable features, including interoperability between AV solutions and creativity, to create immersive experiences that meet audience members wherever they may be. With increased esports viewership comes an increased demand for live-streaming bandwidth. While universities may not have large enough spaces to create massive stadiums with full-scale production, AV teams can create immersive experiences through technology, delivering content quickly and efficiently without sacrificing quality.

Live production systems utilizing AV over IP seamlessly deliver content to multiple locations, including on-premises displays and remote broadcasts like YouTube, all while maintaining high-quality content live or on demand." —Steve Slade, Pro AV Territory Account Manager at Panasonic Connect

Thanks to live production platforms, players, teams, and fans can feel as though they are at a live competition regardless of location—bridging in-person and virtual experiences. Live production systems utilizing AV over IP seamlessly deliver content to multiple locations, including on-premises displays and remote broadcasts like YouTube, all while maintaining high-quality content live or on demand.

Other tools like projectors offer 4K-quality, detailed, sharp, color-rich images that create the look of a high-end sports arena. PTZ cameras can capture unique angles to display engaging and exciting content with minimal latency.

As the esports market continues to grow, it is important to equip production teams with the tools needed to meet consumer and broadcast demands. Thanks to live production systems and other AV technology, it just got a little bit easier.

