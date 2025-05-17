Audience Engagement 2025: Panasonic Connect

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Jack Salamanchuk, Product Manager at Panasonic Connect North America

Consumers want immediate access to the content they are passionate about; from concerts and sporting events to their favorite streamers, they seek out personal experiences. With the global live streaming market estimated to grow by 16.6 percent between 2025 and 2029, production teams are increasingly seeking solutions designed with high-quality streaming in mind.

Live streaming presents broadcasters with a unique opportunity for increased interaction through video, enabling immediate engagement and allowing viewers to interact, comment, and participate in real time. This shift from passive viewing to active, real-time connection has revolutionized content delivery and audience participation.

Industries ranging from live entertainment and sports to higher education and corporate will continue to seek out easy-to-use, flexible audiovisual solutions that foster interactive experiences. " —Jack Salamanchuk, Product Manager at Panasonic Connect North America

Panasonic Connect recently announced its AG-CX20 4K Compact Camcorder, which is designed to increase mobility and high-quality video production. The camcorder offers ultra-low-latency streaming solutions, a key feature for enabling seamless interaction through livestreaming.

Ultra-low-latency streaming helps deliver crisp, clear viewing experiences with minimal lag. The AG-CX20 supports SRT-2, which improves livestream quality, reduces latency, and enables more flexible broadcasting. Additionally, it delivers broadcast footage with minimal delay, even in challenging network conditions, while preserving secure transmission to users.

Looking ahead, industries ranging from live entertainment and sports to higher education and corporate will continue to seek out easy-to-use, flexible audiovisual solutions that foster interactive experiences. Cameras and other audiovisual solutions designed with ultra-low latency in mind are key to meeting the growing demand for high-quality, engaging video content.