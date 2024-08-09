On AI & AV 2024: Nureva

By
( )
published

Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva, shares insight and opinion on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

Looking in the rearview mirror for a clear view of the past is so much easier than attempting to gaze into a crystal ball to foresee the future. However, if we could project ourselves out 10 years from now and look back from there, what might we see? I think we’d see an industry filled with products imbued with AI. Whereas today, functionality is hard-coded into products, over the coming decade we’ll experience products designed to anticipate and enhance all our experiences through AI. That’s the key promise of AI—the anticipation of customer needs and then the delivery of an improved experience. Who wouldn’t embrace that future and work toward making it come true?

AI and the cloud are not just inevitable but are the key to new and better experiences. And that’s before we even consider performance and costs." —Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

Today, the earliest implementations are rudimentary and applied to the smaller aspects of products. I’ve no doubt that this will change rapidly, stemming from the eternal driving motivation of product managers to deliver items that delight customers. One AI-enabled idea will beget another, and product improvements and innovations will accelerate, all because of AI. And we’ll soon come to the conclusion that we can’t do without the innovations that AI enables. We expect that AI will deliver something better.

And the cloud? While it’s taking time for the cloud to be fully accepted, it’s inevitable this too will be foundational to future products and experiences. I understand the caution around security concerns. However, there’s so much already in the cloud that we not just use, but fully accept, that it seems futile to question the cloud more generally.

AI and the cloud are not just inevitable but are the key to new and better experiences. And that’s before we even consider performance and costs.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

Roadmaps 2024: 40 AV/IT Companies

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

30 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Hybrid Work in 2024

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn