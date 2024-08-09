On AI & AV 2024: Nureva

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

Looking in the rearview mirror for a clear view of the past is so much easier than attempting to gaze into a crystal ball to foresee the future. However, if we could project ourselves out 10 years from now and look back from there, what might we see? I think we’d see an industry filled with products imbued with AI. Whereas today, functionality is hard-coded into products, over the coming decade we’ll experience products designed to anticipate and enhance all our experiences through AI. That’s the key promise of AI—the anticipation of customer needs and then the delivery of an improved experience. Who wouldn’t embrace that future and work toward making it come true?

AI and the cloud are not just inevitable but are the key to new and better experiences. And that’s before we even consider performance and costs." —Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

Today, the earliest implementations are rudimentary and applied to the smaller aspects of products. I’ve no doubt that this will change rapidly, stemming from the eternal driving motivation of product managers to deliver items that delight customers. One AI-enabled idea will beget another, and product improvements and innovations will accelerate, all because of AI. And we’ll soon come to the conclusion that we can’t do without the innovations that AI enables. We expect that AI will deliver something better.

And the cloud? While it’s taking time for the cloud to be fully accepted, it’s inevitable this too will be foundational to future products and experiences. I understand the caution around security concerns. However, there’s so much already in the cloud that we not just use, but fully accept, that it seems futile to question the cloud more generally.

