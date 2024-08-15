On AI & AV 2024: Avocor

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Maureen Schmidt, Vice President of Sales, America at Avocor

For companies like Avocor that operate in the UC space and focus on collaborative workplace solutions, the cloud has become a vital component of service offerings.

Organizations have had to re-evaluate the workplace considerably. With remote working becoming more commonplace, exciting new meeting room layouts and possibilities have been introduced, along with a significant increase in the adoption of preferred UC platforms for hybrid meetings.

The cloud and AI will be particularly useful for tailoring the right technology to the right meeting space." —Maureen Schmidt, Vice President of Sales, America at Avocor

To ensure every investment in technology delivers, organizations need tools that help them understand the ROI when assessing and making decisions. This is why cloud-based remote management tools are essential for decision-making and reducing operational complexity. These tools monitor each device and feed information to the IT or facilities manager, as well as alert them to system errors and provide remote troubleshooting.

This is beneficial from a sustainability perspective. Managers can use this software remotely to gain usage insights into how the display is being used.

At Avocor, we integrate FUSE technology, a cloud-based remote management tool built into our displays, to configure, manage, and analyze information and deliver it to the facilities manager. FUSE has been developed with an open IP so it easily integrates with your preferred BMS, reducing complexity and allowing managers to see all data—from multiple technologies across campus—in one single interface.

With insights on tap, it’s easy to see where there are gaps in your technology portfolio if further training is required to ensure company-wide adoption of new technologies, and if your meeting spaces and devices are meeting your needs.

The cloud and AI will continue to develop quickly, streamlining the data that provides context when making well-informed decisions. It will be particularly useful for tailoring the right technology to the right meeting space. These tools will have a big role to play when it comes to pushing the sustainability agenda in the future.