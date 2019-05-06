InfoComm Inspo: Hall Research

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Q&A with A.J. Shelat, Vice President of Sales, Hall Research.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

A.J. SHELAT: Being at InfoComm inspires me because I have an opportunity to meet with my customers, industry partners, and friends and talk about exciting upcoming and past projects. We discuss the challenges we faced, how we overcame them, and what we learned. Let’s face it, most people are at InfoComm to learn something, and when that happens and we can inspire each other through our accomplishments with our customers, its amazing.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

AS: Displays are getting bigger and better, there are more sources that can output higher resolution video, and we are building interconnect devices to tie it all together. Everyone is moving onward and upward as you would expect to see at a technology show.

Hall Research's Cap USB 3.1

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

AS: I’ll get to hear about the challenges and successes they faced in the field and offer my teams solutions and feedback. Then I will take their ideas back to my engineering team as we plan out new and exciting products for the coming year.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

AS: I believe they will see some of our newest solutions and see the innovation and thought that was put into them through their feedback meshed with our years of experience.

To learn more, visit Hall Research in Booth 2949 at InfoComm 2019.