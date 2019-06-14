Featured Articles

Strong InfoComm, Strong Pro AV Industry

With one more jam-packed day remaining of InfoComm 2019, the show has already been a success for exhibitors and attendees alike.

Experience Matters: AVIXA Chairman Explains Why

By Cynthia Wisehart

As a five-year veteran of the AVIXA Board of Directors, chairman Joe Pham is intimately familiar with the process AVIXA went through to identify and enable the industry’s role in integrated experiences of all kinds.

Behind the Scenes of the Lobby Light Show

By Anthony Savona

As great as the show on the exhibit floor is, the one happening in the lobby at InfoComm 2019 is just as eye-catching.

Touring the Demo Rooms: Experiencing Innovation

By Clive Young

There are tons of hot new audio products here at InfoComm, but not all of them can be found on the show floor. So where are they?

Cultivating Next-Gen AV Pros

By Matt Pruznick

InfoComm, among many other things, is a fantastic glimpse into the future of technology. But what about the future of the industry?

AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast Honors Leaders

By Megan A. Dutta

On Thursday morning, the AVIXA Women’s Council hosted more than 325 women and men at its annual InfoComm breakfast.

Want more stories from InfoComm 2019?

InfoComm 2019 Show Daily—VIP Edition

InfoComm 2019 Show Daily—Day 1

InfoComm 2019 Show Daily—Day 2

InfoComm 2019 Show Daily—Day 3

InfoComm 2019 Hub