Strong InfoComm, Strong Pro AV Industry

InfoComm 2019 has been a success for exhibitors and attendees alike. Starting on Saturday, June 8, with the AVIXA Three-Day Courses, which included intense training on AV essentials, networking systems, management and exam preparation, the educational, networking and experiential opportunities have been virtually nonstop.

This year’s show has seen more CTS exam sign-ups than ever before, showing the deep commitment by industry members to continue their education and learn new skills. Perhaps not coincidentally, the number of younger attendees has also increased, showing that the future of the industry is well secured.

On the first two days of the exhibit floor, crowds gathered to see the latest technologies in unified communications, digital signage, projection mapping and much more. Special show tours for retail and hospitality professionals increased awareness for the power that AV brings to those verticals, while Center Stage brought leading thinkers and practitioners from the fields of retail, entertainment, hospitality, events and education to participate in special sessions that inspired creative dialogues among attendees.

And it isn’t over yet—there is still plenty of additional opportunities today to learn, network, and experience the latest in AV here at InfoComm 2019 before heading back home to apply your newly acquired knowledge.