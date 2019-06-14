AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast Honors Leaders

The AVIXA Women's Council Breakfast, animated by high-powered networking, featured Christine Schyvinck from Shure as the keynote speaker.

“Double the groups and double the fun was the gist of this year’s AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast,” said Brandy Alvarado, chair of the council and business development manager at Mad Systems. “Our annual breakfast is all about connecting, networking, enriching and empowering women to be their best, and that’s truly what our mission represents.”

At this year’s breakfast, the Council honored female leaders who have helped further its efforts in empowering women. The winners were:

* The Biggest Cheerleader Award: Cory Schaeffer

* Ultimate Team Player Award: Ericka Schumpert

* Culture Champion Award: Christina Cruzeiro and Cristina Lucas

* The Helping Hand Award: Laurie Harrigan

* The Busy Bee Award: Brandy Alvarado and Cory Schaeffer

* Mission Impossible Award: Gina Sansivero and Dayna Baumann

Keynote speaker Christine Schyvinck

“The growth of the AVIXA Women’s Council Local Groups has been infectious, due in large part to the passion possessed and displayed by the local leaders,” said Amanda Eberle Boyer, senior director of member services, AVIXA. “The desire for women in the industry to meet on a regular basis, the dedication of our leaders to make that happen, and their collective efforts and commitment to this vital program is deserving of special recognition. Proud doesn’t begin to convey the emotion, excitement and gratitude I feel toward the work these professionals have done in the name of bettering the industry’s culture and community. I am honored to be a small part of recognizing their efforts.”

[Shure CEO Christine Schyvinck to Keynote the AVIXA Women's Council Breakfast at InfoComm 2019, March 7, 2019]

“I want to congratulate the council leaders for all their efforts on putting together such an impactful event,” concluded Alvarado. “Cheers to another year of tremendous growth and opportunities and I look forward to connecting again next year!”

To learn more about the AVIXA Women’s Council, visit avixa.org/womenscouncil.