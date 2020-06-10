Hidden Gems Amid the Virtual 10x10s at InfoComm 2020 Connected

Each year at InfoComm, there are always new and unique solutions among the smaller booths on the show floor. These 10x10 spaces are where startups and new products come to show off their latest solution to the world of AV. In years past we have seen digital signage rockstars emerge, UCC solutions evolve, and control systems vault to prominence. InfoComm 10x10s have been the site of remote-work robots, future publicly traded companies, and video over IP technologies.

Although this year we are virtual, there is still an opportunity to discover a hidden gem within the back 40 of the InfoComm show floor. Instead of Vegas we are in a virtual space. Not Orlando but online, and that has the potential to be as big as Second Life (look it up, kids).

With the enormity of the show floor, it may even be more difficult to uncover those prize connections. That is where this session will come in handy.

Tuesday and Wednesday of the show, Matt Scott, Chris Neto, and I will scour the virtual trade show floor. We will wear out our imaginary Nikes running up and down the aisles interviewing, questioning, and uncovering the booths you absolutely must go see. On Thursday, June 18, at 3 p.m. ET , the team will unveil to you which companies are most worth your time and energy to go straight to and visit.

At the end of the presentation, feel free to stick around and chat with us about why we think our picks make the cut. You can debate with the panel and your fellow participants, as well as offer up your own suggestions. Once the session has ended, you can head out down the virtual aisles and visit one of their picks, or one a fellow attendee suggested. This way you will get a better idea of which booths deserve your last day on the floor.

