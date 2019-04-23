AVNation to Host Annual Tweetup at InfoComm 2019

AVNation is set to host its annual Tweetup at InfoComm 2019. The event, designed to bring online connections together in real life, will be held on Wed., June 12 from 4-6 p.m. in room W311C at the Orange County Convention Center.

(Image credit: Tracy Le Blanc)

"AVNation has been hosting Tweetups for about a decade now," said Tim Albright, founder, AVNation. "We're happy to provide a place for #AVTweeps to meet and network IRL [in real life] as the Twitter community would say."

At the event—sponsored by Starin and InfoComm 2019—attendees will bond over complimentary food and beverages and have the chance to win special prizes.

“This is Starin’s third year sponsoring the Tweetup—Starin has had a great working relationship with Tim Albright and the AVNation team," said Christopher Neto, CTS, market development manager, Starin. "The AVTweetup gives everyone a sense of community and allows face to face meetings with many of today top AV Influencers. It’s quietly become the must-attend event for the who’s who of online AV.”

To learn more or to register for the InfoComm 2019 Tweetup, click here.