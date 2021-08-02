CEDIA Expo 2021 Preview

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing about a renaissance in residential audiovisual solutions, the term “resimercial” may be more important now than ever to commercial integration firms.

On Sept. 1–3, audiovisual professionals will gather in Indianapolis, IN, for the 2021 CEDIA Expo–the first major in-person AV trade show in over 18 months. Event organizers plan to bring more than 10,000 home technology design and construction attendees together with 300+ exhibitors at one of the first in-person events in 2021 supporting the technology sector.

“We’re all eager to connect again on a human level and get back to face-to-face events as we celebrate everything we value as a community,” said Jason McGraw, Emerald Group vice president, CEDIA Expo and KBIS.

To increase the resimercial emphasis at CEDIA, event organizers have added the Innovation Hub, which will review data from research on cross-over and resimercial shifts. The Innovation Hub gives brands that have had success penetrating new market segments the opportunity to share insights and strategy.

Additionally, UC and collaboration association IMCCA will assist CEDIA Expo with the development, organization, and moderation of content session discussions on unified communications and work-from-home topics.

Resimercial Innovations at CEDIA Expo 2021

Ahead of the show, manufacturers gave us a sneak peek at the resimercial products they’ll be demonstrating on the show floor.

Crestron Home Audio Conferencing System (Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron Home Audio Conferencing System

Home offices remain viable alternatives to the corporate office as long as they have the appropriate technology infrastructure to re-create the office experience. The Crestron UC-MM30-R tabletop conference device is designed to be a perfect solution for such home office applications. The system pairs an enterprise-grade speakerphone, 7-inch touchscreen, and single-wire installation with native Crestron Home integration to provide a convenient conferencing and whole-house control companion in a sleek form factor.

Crestron: Booth #3600

Draper Acumen Recharge (Image credit: Draper)

Draper Acumen Recharge

Acumen Recharge is a wireless wall-mounted projection screen engineered to meet the demands of heavy use, yet still look elegant in modern interiors. The smooth, curved aluminum fascia fits in with any design aesthetic. The screen’s motor is powered by a lithium ion battery that runs for about 500 cycles before needing to be recharged. Tensioned and non-tensioned versions can also be PoE and can integrate into home control systems. Draper Acumen is backed by a seven-year warranty.

Draper: Booth #2212

Middle Atlantic C3 (Image credit: Middle Atlantic)

Middle Atlantic C3

Middle Atlantic continues to enhance the C3 series credenza with a wide variety of available finishes to match surrounding décor. High-pressure laminate (HPL) is a durable material used on many furniture products that has a dimensional behavior similar to wood, meaning it will expand and contract with humidity. HPL is recommended for any application in which durability and impact resistance are concerns, may be used for both vertical and horizontal surfaces. All of the HPL colors available from Middle Atlantic are from the design portfolio of leading HPL manufacturers.

Middle Atlantic: Booth #5347

Netgear M4250 AV Line of Network Switches (Image credit: Netgear)

Netgear M4250 AV Line of Network Switches

Built from the ground up for 1G AV over IP, the Netgear M4250 switches simplify multicast audio and video deployments. A new AV-centric user interface enables speedy configuration changes. Models with PoE+ and Ultra 90 PoE++ allow powering of AV endpoints and other devices. They are built with Netgear IGMP Plus, Auto-LAG, and Auto-Trunk for true out-of-the-box functionality, even with multiple switches. These switches come with a limited lifetime warranty and access to the company’s Pro AV Engineering Services team.

Netgear: Booth #5000

Planar DirectLight Ultra Series (Image credit: Planar)

Planar DirectLight Ultra Series

Planar DirectLight Ultra Series LED video wall displays offer always-on, high-performance, high-resolution display experiences with pixel pitches ranging from 0.6 to 0.9 mm for mission-critical and resolution-dependent applications. It presents several display technology advancements that, in combination, deliver big performance. Planar DirectLight Ultra Series features models with microLEDs, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology, and the Planar WallDirector Video Controller (VC), with its corresponding video wall management software.

Planar: Booth #5044

Stealth Acoustics StingRay Speaker (Image credit: Stealth Acoustics)

Stealth Acoustics StingRay Speaker

The StingRay speaker family is completely sealed, with no exposed grilles or drivers to corrode or break down. The SR6, SR8, or SR430 speakers are at home in nearly any outdoor environment where durability and high performance are required. Outdoor speakers in the StingRay line are available in matte black and matte white, or they can be special ordered and custom painted to match any décor.

Stealth Acoustics: Booth #3353

SurgeX UPS + Isolation Transformer (Image credit: SurgeX)

SurgeX UPS + Isolation Transformer

The SurgeX UPS + Isolation Transformer is a complete power management solution featuring continuous power supply, line interactive technology, and power conditioning. Available in three models, the compact solution brings all the benefits of a large-format UPS to the rack, combined with a low-impedance isolation transformer to constantly filter and condition power. The device prevents electrical noise from affecting performance, delivering clean power to the source and stopping harmful harmonics from reaching sensitive loads.

SurgeX: Booth #4149

Leon Speakers Terra LuminSound TrLs50 (Image credit: Leon Speakers)

Leon Speakers Terra LuminSound TrLs50

Audio adds ambiance to walkways, patios, entrances, and other outdoor areas of commercial environments including restaurants, hotels, and recreational facilities. Lighting also enhances the atmosphere. The handcrafted Terra LuminSound TrLs50 speaker from Leon Speakers combines the two features in one stylish device. Available in six designer colors and with a ring of LED lighting around its perimeter, the slender, 13-inch tall, IP67-rated aluminum speaker cabinet blends in with a variety of regional landscapes.

Leon Speakers: Booth #4344

Vanco Certified Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable (Image credit: Vanco)

Vanco Certified Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable

Whether on a lobby video wall or home theater screen, content is king. Vanco’s Ultra High Speed HDMI Cables support resolutions of up to 8K @ 60 Hz and 4K @ 120 Hz with a 4:4:4 bit depth and both static and dynamic HDR formats. With features supporting widescreen 21:9 aspect ratios; VRR, ALLM, and QFT for next-gen gaming; and multiple immersive audio formats, Vanco’s Certified Ultra High Speed HDMI Cables can deliver the content for any cutting-edge video application, according to the company.

Vanco: Booth #1407

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony PL-GTZ380 Projector

Come by the Sony booth at CEDIA to experience the new VPL-GTZ380 projector with native 4K image expression like you’ve never seen before. Powered by the X1 Ultimate processor for projectors, a super-high-contrast 10,000-lumen Z-Phosphor laser light source, and DCI-P3 wide color space, this projector can make your clients’ ultimate home theater vision a reality.

Sony: Booth #2800

