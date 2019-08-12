3 Tips for Winning a Future 2019 CEDIA Best of Show Award

Each year there are thousands of new products introduced at CEDIA Expo. Thousands. After all the effort you have put in to bring your product to market, how can you stand out?

(Image credit: Future)

Winning a Future CEDIA Best of Show Award from Residential Systems or TWICE (or even both) goes a long way to differentiating your product from a crowded market and putting a spotlight on the hard work that led up to its release.

Each entry is judged by an industry professional. Future is keeping them secret so they can visit your CEDIA Expo booths anonymously, but there is a (very) good chance you’ve seen them in the pages (both web and print) of the brands they represent. Every entry gets listed in the post-show digital Best of Show Guide, but winners will receive a trophy and winner logos that they can proudly display in their marketing.

[Click here for the FAQ, rules, and entry form.]

We are always asked how a product can improve its chances of winning, and here are three ways to catch our judges’ eyes:

1. Tell your story. Your entry form is a blank slate—use it for more than specs, although include those as well! This is your chance to tell the judges the thought behind the creation and building of a product. Make sure you point out exactly what makes this an award-worthy piece of gear.

2. First Impressions. Have you had any residential integrators beta-test the product? Provide any kind of feedback? Offer any impression on how your product performs? Make sure to include them.

3. Life Changing. What kind of impact do you intend this product to have on the installer and the end user? What sets it apart from similar products? You know why it’s better than everyone else’s—make sure the judge knows why too.

Nominations for the Future CEDIA Best of Show Awards, presented by Residential Systems and TWICE are open until August 30, 2019. For more information or to enter, visit residentialsystemsbestofshow.com.