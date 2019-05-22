Audio Products You Need to See at InfoComm 2019

Image 1 of 12 Meyer Sound ULTRA-X40 Booth 5761 Meyer Sound’s new point source loudspeaker, the ULTRA-X40, features a concentric driver configuration, new amplifier and processor technologies drawn from the LEO Family of line array loudspeakers, a rotatable horn, an extraordinary power-to-size/weight ratio, and a wide selection of versatile rigging options.





Image 2 of 12 Electro-Voice RE3 UHF Wireless Microphone Booth 5645 The RE3 is a new UHF wireless microphone system engineered for best-in-class sound quality, wireless flexibility, and overall ease of use in alignment with the latest RF regulations. RE3 receivers and transmitters are available in 10 pre-packaged sets, configured to cover a wide range of performance and presentation applications.

Image 3 of 12 Shure Microflex Complete Wireless Booth 5845 Microflex Complete Wireless (MXCW) from Shure is a wireless discussion and conference system. It combines the all-in-one sound system format, flexible microphone control, and meeting management capabilities with the advanced audio and RF technology and control software used in Shure professional wireless systems.

Image 4 of 12 Williams AV BluePOD Booth 3320 Williams AV's BluePOD Conference Mate is an innovative new Bluetooth audio conferencing system. It is designed to simplify making conference calls in meeting rooms with a computer, laptop, and mobile phone. The user only needs to tap the Bluetooth connect button on his/her device to connect—no special software is needed.

Image 5 of 12 Bose DesignMax Loudspeakers Booth 6169 Bose Professional DesignMax loudspeakers offer the flexibility and style to deliver audio and aesthetics for commercial spaces. With 10 loudspeakers and two subwoofers to choose from—including ceiling-mounted, surface-mounted, and outdoor-rated options—it’s easy to create tailored DesignMax systems for any application, large or small. Available in white or black finishes.

Image 6 of 12 beyerdynamic Unite Booth 5768 Unite is a modern communication system conceived for the widest range of applications. From tour guides—through voice transmission for speeches—to interpreter applications, Unite offers a convenient, complete wireless solution. The product incorporates a large operating range and long battery life.

Image 7 of 12 MSE Audio IPD-Hub 2 Booth 6069 (listed as SoundTube Entertainment) MSE Audio’s IPD-Hub2 DSP Amplifier creates a competitive IP-based option to traditional 70V/100V distributed audio systems. Leveraging AtteroTech Axiom audio products, it provides solutions for network audio systems with local and network inputs and control. Featuring two channels, the IPD-HUB2 is designed for small- to medium-sized applications.

Image 8 of 12 Audio-Technica ES954 Hanging Microphone Array Booth 5968 Audio-Technica's ES954 Hanging Microphone Array is a cost-effective solution for huddle rooms, conference rooms, and other meeting spaces. When controlled by the Audio-Technica ATDM-0604 Digital SmartMixer, the four-capsule microphone array provides 360-degree coverage through virtual hypercardioid or cardioid outputs that can be steered horizontally and tilted vertically. It may be used singly or in multiples.

Image 9 of 12 Clear-Com LQ Series and Agent-IC Booth 6755 Clear-Com’s LQ IP devices expand standard intercom system communications over secure IP networks. The Agent-IC mobile app extends the intercom further by turning mobile devices into fully-featured intercom panels using Wi-Fi or mobile networks. Up to 48 Agent-IC clients using a network of local and remote LQ devices are available.

Image 10 of 12 Catchbox Plus Catchbox 6868

Catchbox is throwable microphone designed for audience engagement. With Catchbox, getting audiences to participate becomes as easy as throwing them the mic. Because this is faster and easier than passing a handheld microphone, questions, comments, and discussion become more spontaneous and can occur throughout a presentation or lecture, not just at the end.

Image 11 of 12 Yamaha Digital Mixer Booth 6461 Yamaha is making audio connectivity a central theme at InfoComm 2019. The company is highlighting the newest additions and enhancements to its lines of commercial, installation and live performance audio products, including mixing consoles, amplifiers and networked audio technology enabled by its Dante® Domain Manager and Provisionaire software plus new NEXO loudspeakers.

