45 AV/IT Products That Will Make a Difference in 2022

At long-last, mask mandates are being lifted and the migration back to the office and classroom has begun. But the pandemic changed the course of many products that will be integrated this year and going forward.

Following are just 45 of the products (in random order) that will make a difference in 2022.

Forum Collaboration Suite

Middle Atlantic’s Forum Collaboration Suite is the answer to solving meeting equity for the hybrid workforce. Whether attendees are in person or joining remotely, they will be able to equally participate to productive conversations. The Forum Display Stand comes in either free-standing or floor-to-wall-mounted versions to support 42- to 75-inch displays. Hidden storage and an acoustic felt display shroud ensure a sleek look and superior performance. The Forum Table options include multiple shapes and sizes, all of which make sure everyone can be seen and heard equally. Set the stage for superior video conferencing with Forum.

VPL-FHZ85

Sony’s VPL-FHZ85 WUXGA 3LCD laser projector supports 4K60P input and combines brightness with efficiency, installation flexibility, and advanced operational capabilities, making it a reliable option for corporate, education, faith, and esports applications. The projector offers excellent picture quality and high brightness at 7,300 lumens (8,000 lumens center), delivering rich imagery and satisfying demanding lighting conditions. The new model incorporates Sony’s Reality Creation real-time signal processing, mapping, and analysis technology—resulting in crisp, clear pictures and text for effective presentation and display. The Reality Text feature improves text-based presentation materials by providing clearer letters and lines with enhanced legibility.

AbseniCon3.0

Absen’s AbseniCon3.0 is an all-in-one conference display solution which provides standard FHD resolution and stunning visual experience at 110, 138, and 165 inches diagonal—perfect for the enterprise and education markets. With a fully integrated LED control system, Android operating system, and internal speakers, it can satisfy all your needs in conference without additional external equipment. A friendly user interface and support of multi-way wireless sharing can further simplify your content sharing. Its easy-to-use mounting structure package allows you to mount the system to the wall or build a mobile stand in hours.

ADECIA

Yamaha’s ADECIA family of award-winning communication products enables organizations to overcome implementation, configuration, and room acoustic challenges by providing all the equipment required for a successful installation with the highest audio quality. ADECIA includes the new RM-CG ceiling microphone, new RM-CR audio processor, and Yamaha’s long-trusted PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers. Every component automatically integrates, reducing complexities and costs. Designed for a variety of rooms and audio connections, the end-to-end flexible solution immediately detects, configures, and optimizes all components, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior for the best-sounding meeting.

OmniStream 111 WP

Atlona’s OmniStream 111 WP is the newest member of the OmniStream Pro family. It includes a single-channel networked AV encoder for HDMI sources up to UHD @60 Hz and HDR plus embedded audio. It features a US two-gang, wall plate form factor, and includes interchangeable black and white wall plates and face plates. This networked AV encoder features advanced high-quality, VC-2 visually lossless video compression technology with user-selectable, video quality optimization engines designed for computer-generated imaging or motion video content. Flexibility is optimized when paired with an OmniStream 121 single-channel decoder, offering diverse use cases across a variety of networked AV environments.

3000 Series

Audio-Technica’s 3000 Series Frequency-agile True Diversity UHF wireless systems let users operate within the congested UHF spectrum, over two frequency bands (DE2 [470–530 MHz] and EE1 [530–590 MHz]). Notably, these systems are available with the option of network control and monitoring, along with the same easy setup, versatile operation, and rock-solid high-fidelity sound as standard 3000 Series components. These options also make the 3000 Series compatible with A-T’s proprietary Wireless Manager software, a Mac OS/Windows application for remote configuration, control, monitoring, spectrum management, and frequency coordination of compatible Audio-Technica devices in installed sound or sound reinforcement applications.

PT-FRQ50U 1-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE 4K

Panasonic’s 5,200-lumen PT-FRQ50U 1-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE 4K laser projector answers the demand for ultra fine-detailed resolution and provides features ideal for education, corporate, and exhibits. Addressing a wide range of projection applications and 4K environments, the PT-FRQ50U offers virtually maintenance-free operation with enhanced reliability for continuous operation. Adding Quad Pixel Drive combined with high-speed frame rates with minimal latency, the projector retains sharp, crisp 4K images, creating a sense of realism perfect for simulations and esports. The projector’s 2.0x zoom lens brings large images to confined spaces and the wide V/H lens shift expands installation flexibility.

PanaCast 20

Audinate’s Dante AV delivers perfectly synchronized audio and video streams—all on a 1Gb network. AV signals can be routed anywhere, independently, without moving cables or connectors. Dante AV utilizes Dante Controller software for automatic discovery and one-click routing. Dante AV uses a JPEG 2000 codec for visually lossless 4K performance, and eight channels of Dante audio are built-in, compatible with all Dante audio products. Dante AV-enabled products are readily available, including PTZ cameras from Bolin Technology, and a range of encoders and decoders from Patton Electronics. Dante AV provides ease of use, seamless multi-vendor interoperability, and integrated control.

ClickShare Conference

Barco’s ClickShare Conference brings wireless conferencing and a revolutionary workplace experience—combining powerful remote communication with easy-to-use wireless collaboration.

ClickShare Conference allows you to start a meeting from your device using your preferred conference tool, and automatically connects wirelessly to room cameras, speakerphones, sound bars for a more immersive meeting. In less than seven seconds, you can conference and collaborate with our secure, connected, and cloud-managed solution.

With ClickShare Conference, bring your own meeting and decide how you collaborate in any meeting space—from huddle to boardroom—and share using the improved conferencing button and collaboration app to make your meetings richer and more interactive.

STREAM.One 4K

SAVI Controls’ STREAM.One 4K encoder and video processor delivers next-generation video distribution, providing H.265 encoding with multi-layered capabilities and up to 4K60 4:4:4—all over a single network cable to each display. Combining Canvas video wall with Canvas sync, the STREAM.One 4K synchronizes a source over multiple displays, creating a unified viewing experience while eliminating the cost and complexity of video wall design and installation.

Parlé Conferencing Bars

Biamp’s Parlé all-in-one conferencing bars feature Biamp Audio and Video Intelligence technologies to deliver premium AV experiences in small- to medium-sized conference rooms. The ABC 2500 Audio Bar includes a 27-microphone array with beamtracking technology to actively track and intelligently mix conversations around the room, as well as two smart speakers that actively adjust speaker performance. The VBC 2500 video bar adds a 4K ePTZ camera that automatically identifies, focuses on, and frames active meeting participants. To install, connect a single USB cable and press the Biamp Launch button, which automates deployment and tuning.

KDS−10

Kramer’s KDS−10 is an advanced, dual-stream transceiver for streaming 4K@60Hz (4:4:4) video signals via Ethernet over copper cable. KDS−10 can be set as either an encoder or decoder. As an encoder, it encodes and streams one or two HDMI inputs over an IP network. As a decoder, it receives the encoded signal, decodes it, and outputs it to an HDMI output.

LK936ST

BenQ’s LK936ST is the first short-throw, high-brightness, 4K projector delivering incredible color accuracy and contrast—all for under 6,000 dollars. A game changer for golf simulators with its exclusive golf color mode, it’s also a versatile performer for home theater, gaming, and corporate installations. It offers 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels, 5100 ANSI lumens, 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, and laser-generated RGBY hues that cover an unparalleled 92 percent of the Rec.709 color gamut. Setup is easy with its short-throw zoom lens and large H/V lens shift. It’s even maintenance-free, with a 20,000-hour laser lifetime and a filter-free, dust-proof sealed optical engine.

Performance Series Ultra High-speed HDMI Cables

C2G’s Performance Series Ultra High-speed HDMI Cables with Ethernet support high bandwidth to 48Gbps and all HDMI 2.1 features—including uncompressed 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz, dynamic HDR, and eARC—as well as the latest audio formats. They are ideal for high-resolution applications such as gaming, video production, and broadcasting. Dynamic HDR optimizes video on a scene-by-scene or frame-by-frame basis and provides an extended contrast range. They feature an in-wall (CMG/FT4) rated jacket, compact overmolding, integrated finger grips, twice the port retention for reliable connections, and gold-plated connectors for better shielding, increased electrical conductivity, and durability.

DirectLight Ultra Series

Planar’s DirectLight Ultra Series line of MicroLED video wall displays delivers always-on, high-performance, high-resolution display experiences with the finest pixel pitches—from 0.6 to 0.9 millimeters—for mission-critical and refined applications. Planar DirectLight Ultra Series presents several display technology advancements that, in combination, deliver big performance with MicroLED technology, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology, and the powerful Planar WallDirector Video Controller and corresponding video wall management software. The U.S. TAA Compliant displays are also covered by the Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty, providing complete product coverage from controller to sub-pixel and everything in between.

MCX Gen 2 Controller

Black Box’s MCX Gen 2 Controller is an all-in-one network controller and manager for the Black Box MCX AVoIP system. Enabling complete control over the MCX system, the controller simplifies setup and management of MCX AVoIP systems, facilitates full asset tracking of devices with real-time status monitoring, and offers strong security to ensure continual protection of data and content.

The MCX Gen 2 Controller supports scheduling and automation of key events and delivers actionable insights through advanced analytics. These tools and an intuitive GUI make it easy to optimize MCX system performance for efficient, reliable multimedia distribution and management.

DIALOG 10 USB

ClearOne’s DIALOG 10 USB is the industry’s only single-channel wireless microphone system offering professional-quality audio with USB connectivity.

Offering plug-and-play simplicity and wireless convenience, DIALOG 10 USB is the perfect solution for webcasting and cloud-based collaboration through Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting, and other apps. Setup is a breeze with the included USB Type C cable that connects to any PC for audio, power, and control. With no external power source or additional audio cables required, DIALOG 10 USB is one of the easiest and fastest ways to enjoy high-quality audio in any application.

TeamConnect Ceiling 2

Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) microphone is now integrated with

1 Beyond’s Automate VX. This collaboration enables the state-of-the-art ceiling mic to enable voice-activated camera tracking for rooms of all sizes, including boardrooms, classrooms, and other meeting spaces. Multiple TCC2 ceiling microphones can be combined to cover larger spaces, and up to 12 cameras can be placed anywhere to get the best angles. This integration allows the real-time positional information from the TCC2 to automatically switch the cameras to the optimal view, regardless of where the speaker is located in the room, ensuring a lifelike meeting and classroom experience for remote participants.

SEAMLESS dvLED Mounting Systems

Peerless-AV SEAMLESS dvLED Mounting Systems were crafted by experienced custom engineers and support staff in order to solve the most complex design and technology integration challenges. The result was an ideal solution for any unique application. With Kitted and Bespoke Series options, SEAMLESS offers slim, space-saving designs that are easily adaptable to support various dvLED display sizes and brands. The dedicated Kitted Series solutions are precisely engineered to fit major panel manufacturers specs and adapt to standard video walls. When a standard solution is unsuitable, Peerless-AV Bespoke Series solutions bring any unique flat, corner, or curved configurations to life.

EXPAND Vision 3T

EPOS Audio’s EXPAND Vision 3T from is an all-in-one video collaboration solution for today’s smart office. Join meetings with just one touch and perform like you’re there in person. Enhance collaboration with full HD video and exceptional voice pickup and noise cancellation powered by EPOS AI.

Simple to set up and simple to install, the EXPAND Vision 3T comes Microsoft Teams certified or optimized for leading SIP-based UC solutions. Enjoy a natural meeting experience and boost productivity with crystal-clear facial expressions, body language, and voice capture.

One:Quick Series

LG’s One:Quick Series of collaboration solutions is designed to support all in-person and remote work environments. The series includes three parts: the One:Quick Works video conferencing display and all-around productivity tool; the versatile One:Quick Flex touch display with a moveable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios; and the One:Quick Share wireless presentation system, which allows users to easily connect their laptop wirelessly to compatible LG digital signage products. This latest collection is designed to deliver an intuitive experience, enhancing productivity and collaboration to make office communication more convenient than ever.

Unite

Intel’s Unite solution is a flexible, easy-to-use wireless collaboration platform that excels across use cases and organizations of all types and sizes. A growing library of apps delivers just-in-time tech while a publicly available SDK streamlines development of custom integrations. A powerful in-room collaboration tool, it also seamlessly integrates with popular UC apps, giving remote participants the same rich viewing experience as on-site participants. Digital art and dynamic signage capabilities expand its utility. Easily adapted and managed, the Intel Unite solution provides the security and flexibility crucial to addressing the future of work, teaching, and patient consultations in healthcare operations.

Nureva Console

Nureva Console is cloud-based management software that’s included with every Nureva system. It lets you remotely install updates, check devices, adjust settings and access the Nureva Developer Toolkit to customize integrations with existing workflows and third-party products. A recently added feature in Nureva Console lets you remotely check background noise in a room and the range you should expect. It’s all thanks to Nureva’s patented Microphone Mist technology, which takes the quietest reading found in a 1-minute period from continuous 500-millisecond captures. This captures the essence of the background noise, omitting speech events or sounds that are not consistently there.

C2070

Konftel’s C2070 is a video solution for huddle- to medium-sized meeting rooms, uniting the Konftel Cam20 4K conference camera with the Konftel 70 speakerphone and its OmniSound audio quality. Konftel’s OCC Hub brings everything together into one convenient kit, so a single USB cable is all a user needs to connect the camera, the sound unit, and the room’s screen to the video collaboration app on their laptop.

M 4K25 RGB

Christie’s M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector re-imagines the M Series with RGB pure laser technology, UHD 4K resolution, our latest TruLife+ electronics, electronic color convergence (ECC), and an intelligent lens system (ILS1) that’s compatible with legacy M, J, and Crimson Series projector lenses.

With 25,000 lumens and a vastly superior Rec.2020 color performance, the all-in-one M 4K25 RGB has a technology-leading form factor at 41.7 kg (92 lbs). It features double the brightness, double the color volume, and quadruple the resolution over our legacy M Series projector.

Solo

LiveU’s Solo, stream live your event and keep communicating with your viewers and communities—flawlessly and with virtually no delay. Simple to use, LiveU offers affordable and high-quality portable live video solutions for every type of virtual event and remote production.

The LiveU Solo video encoder offers one-touch, wireless live streaming from your camera or another video source directly to popular online platforms or any customizable web destination. All based on our reliable cellular bonding technology, the LiveU Solo is used by the world’s top broadcasters, corporate enterprises, universities, and sports organizations.

CV605-U3 PTZ Camera

Marshall’s CV605-U3 PTZ Camera is a USB-based, Zoom-certified camera with USB-C, IP (Ethernet), and HDMI connectivity—making it ideal for virtual learning, streaming, and conferencing. The CV605-U3 PTZ Camera offers flexible output options with USB-C and IP. HDMI opens a wide range of options with HDMI monitoring or switching workflows, and IP (H.265/H.264) provides an easy, single cable-to-camera setup and operation. Certified by Zoom, the CV605-U3 can operate seamlessly within a Zoom Room infrastructure. It starts with an 85-degree, wide-angle AOV with ultra low-distortion and high-quality video, which sets the standard much higher at this price point.

IPMX Development Kit

Macnica’s IPMX Development Kit helps hardware vendors test, evaluate and develop IPMX-ready AV over IP products. The kit emphasizes many key technologies and applications required for building and managing AV over IP systems, including sub-frame latency, USB extension, and outstanding UHD quality over 1GbE networks. Macnica’s MPA1000 full-stack AV over IP and ME10 SoC modules are included. Each helps product developers evaluate how standards-based video works with current and future products, and offers a reliable reference to the connections and configurations required for production purposes. An integrated web interface with customizable APIs helps product developers uniquely customize their IPMX products.

LHM2-N & LHM2-P Active Optical Cables

Opticis USA’s LHM2-N & LHM2-P Active Optical Cables were recently unveiled. The two additions to Opticis’ active optical cable (AOC) lineup are the LHM2-N (fixed-end) and LHM2-P (detachable). These new HDMI 2.0-based additions to Opticis’ AOC lineup offer simple plug-and-play installation and deliver true 4K (4096x2160) resolution for high-speed video and audio signal transmission up to 100m (328ft) without any degradation. The all-new LHM2-N and LHM2-P are made explicitly for mission-critical, digital signage, and cinematic display applications using a plenum-, LSZH-, or TPU-graded hybrid cable. These high-performance active optical cables support a high dynamic range (HDR) with digital cinematic initiatives (DCI) that display vibrant images and offer incredible theatrical experiences for movie enthusiasts.

Poly Studio P21

Poly Studio P21 has everything you need for a pro-grade video call experience, and comes ready to go with a single USB connection that works with any video app. A brilliant 21-inch display, built-in high-definition camera, full-fidelity speakers, microphone, and adjustable ambient lighting will make you look and sound crazy good.

The Poly Studio P21’s rich stereo speakers ensure you’ll never miss a word, and with the advanced microphone, you can be sure you’re always heard loud and clear—no shouting required. It also offers the convenience of compatibility with the video call apps you use every day.

XiO Cloud, PPDS Enabled Displays, Signage, and TVs

PPDS has teamed up with Crestron to create the most advanced version of the award-winning control and management solution on Philips workplace displays. Crestron’s XiO Cloud now integrates with a wide range of Philips models, including T-Line and C-Line interactive displays, plus the full range of digital signage and professional TVs.

The ability to deploy and manage workplace displays is now a simple, fast, and secure process, enabling remote control of the display’s functions from a single location—driving productivity and long-term financial gains. Installation times can be cut by up to 90 percent, with customers now able to remotely provision thousands of displays before they’re installed.

TD1655

ViewSonic’s TD1655 is a portable 15.6-inch touch display. Ideal for travelers, remote workers, and classrooms, the TD1655 can serve as a complementary touchscreen to a laptop or tablet. The 1080p resolution offers an amazing viewing experience, while the 10-point projective capacitive touchscreen delivers a smooth and natural writing experience. The USB Type-C ports enable quick and easy transmission of audio and video, and can deliver up to 60W of two-way power. At less than an inch thick and weighing only two pounds, the ultra-slim TD1655 fits into any bag, briefcase, or backpack.

Sonia

Xilica’s Sonia range of networked amplifiers and ceiling speakers modernizes installed audio systems for IT-friendly collaboration spaces. The series includes the Sonia C5—a compact, 5.25-inch in-ceiling speaker with a wide, even dispersion pattern that enables fewer speakers in large spaces. Sonia C5 is powered by Sonia Amp, a PoE+-enabled amplifier with integrated network switch that can power up to eight Sonia C5 speakers in a daisy chain. The Dante-enabled, plenum-rated design creates a single CatX drop to the ceiling for a full room audio system. When paired with Xilica Solaro DSPs, Xilica’s VoiceMatch technology optimizes room audio and acoustics for highly intelligible speech.

Video Cloud

Brightcove’s Video Cloud is an online video communications platform designed to help users engage their audiences, monetize content, or sell products and services across multiple devices. With solutions for monetization, marketing, e-commerce, internal communications, live streaming, analytics, and more, the platform is a simple and intuitive interface with features designed to support all video use cases. The secure and reliable platform lets users upload and easily manage content, uncover audience behaviors, boost ROI potential, reduce storage and delivery costs, and more. With the Brightcove Video Cloud platform, users have all the tools they need to increase engagement, sales, and revenue.

SLD (Smart All-in-One dvLED) Series

Daktronics’ SLD Series makes acquiring a new all-in-one smart LED display solution easier than ever. This turnkey direct-view LED solution eliminates the installation and operational complexities associated with a traditional LED display system for those looking to add an element of luxury to their workplaces, educational spaces, and other indoor areas. Options start at 110 inches and increase to 220-inch diagonal sizes, feature a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, and offer pixel-perfect HD resolution at 1920x1080 pixels.

Integration Designer 11

RTI’s Integration Designer 11 marks a major update to the RTI programming software, providing a single programming platform for residential and commercial applications. Version 11 introduces the all-new Coral template with full support for RTI Music, customizable scroll bars across the touchscreens and apps, swappable backgrounds, and new fonts—all with auto programming for a fast start and beautiful finish to any project without sacrificing any of the advanced customization for which RTI is legendary. Integration Designer 11 also includes full integration with the RTI online driver store, enabling integrators to find and add drivers without leaving the software.

SF 8CT SUB

Extron’s SF 8CT SUB is an in-ceiling subwoofer that complements the Extron range of ceiling speakers by extending the low-frequency response in music and high performance audio applications. Designed to be mounted in the ceiling structure, the plenum-rated SF 8CT SUB blends in with other ceiling speakers in the system. The 8-inch (203 mm) low-frequency driver delivers rich bass for exceptional audio quality, even from smaller systems. With low- and high-impedance taps and an integrated low-pass filter, the SF 8CT SUB offers the flexibility to meet a wide variety of system requirements.

IP Former

Barix’s IP Former hardware turns existing analog loudspeakers into feature-rich, networked, PoE-powered IP speakers. It provides an IP network interface, audio stream decoder, and amplifier front end for a two- to eight-ohm speaker. New AES67 support enables interoperability with Dante-compatible products and AES67-based audio-over-IP networks. Also new is direct integration with Barix’s IC Paging solution, enabling IP Former devices to be used as audio playout endpoints with zone and multi-master support in the company’s advanced, IP-based paging and intercom platform. Additional recent enhancements include synchronization of audio playout across multiple speakers in the same area over shared IP infrastructure.

OG-DANTE-12GAM

AJA’s OG-DANTE-12GAM is a 12G-SDI to Dante IP audio bridge. The high-density solution allows users to easily bridge 12G, 6G, and 3G SDI sources with embedded audio to and from the Dante IP audio ecosystem with 64 channels of simultaneous bridging per card. OG-DANTE-12GAM features industry-wide compatibility with openGear frames, allowing for up to 640 channels of SDI/Dante audio bridging within a single standard 2RU frame like AJA’s OG-X-FR housing 10 cards.

Evolution EVEX4K70

Vanco’s Evolution EVEX4K70 4K HDR Extender delivers 4K HDMI signals at 60Hz, 4:4:4 sampling, HDR, and bi-directional PoE up to 230 feet (70 meters) over a single Cat6 cable with zero latency. The extender is equipped with an HDMI loop-out for local monitoring and supports bidirectional IR pass-through for source and display control. It features digital optical output and supports multiple audio formats, including Dolby TrueHD 7.1CH/Dolby Digital 5.1CH. The extender automatically adjusts for compatibility and gain, eliminating the need for EDID and EQ adjustments.

Glass Enterprise Edition 2

Glass Enterprise Edition 2 featuring BlueJeans Meetings is new for 2022. Verizon business customers can purchase Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with BlueJeans preloaded to integrate wearables into new ways of working, offering an immersive and hands-free video conferencing experience that enables employees to work smarter, faster, and safer. BlueJeans Meetings paired with Glass Enterprise Edition 2 and a Pixel 6’s 5G mobile hotspot can boost productivity and facilitate collaboration for remote workers from anywhere. By allowing a supervisor to see a remote employee’s vantage point virtually, BlueJeans on Glass helps field workers access expert support without leaving the job.

SuperJoy

PTZOptics’ SuperJoy do-it-all serial, IP, and NDI camera control joystick has just gotten better with updated firmware. The SuperJoy can now search for and add PTZOptics or NDI cameras for instant camera discovery and network configuration. Users can also create larger camera groups, with up to 170 cameras in a single workflow. SuperJoy can also control remote sources via NDI Bridge. Putting sophisticated multi-camera production control at the fingertips of users of any ability level, the SuperJoy has fully featured control over any PTZOptics, HuddleCamHD, Sony, Birddog, Newtek, and other PTZ cameras for select settings.

Digital Signage Ready (DSR)

22Miles’ Digital Signage Ready (DSR) is a portfolio of software and service bundles for quick setup and deployment of common digital signage experiences. DSR encompasses entry-level digital and interactive signage software and content management features for digital signage, touch screen, videowall, wayfinding, and meeting room booking applications. The DSR SaaS portfolio consists of a content management system with numerous application sets, widgets, and stylish templates. 22Miles’ DSR also includes white glove service to assist customers with project setup, training and deployment, content development, and data integration.

HOME

Lawo HOME makes IP setups as simple. Built into every current mc² console, and soon also into Lawo’s video and radio ranges, HOME provides automatic device detection with one-step assignments—complete with security features including access control, quarantining of unknown devices, and remote parameter tweaking. WAN (multi-site) and LAN (on-site) transport are supported. Leverage point-to-point connections with up to three stageboxes without additional network infrastructure.