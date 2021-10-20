Sennheiser on What to Expect at InfoComm

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen more remote participants in meetings or classrooms than ever before. As a result, our customers have identified dependable and high-quality audio capture as the paramount need moving forward. If audio is unintelligible for even just a few seconds, the far-end attendees have potentially lost some important content. Asking for clarification then disrupts the meeting and wastes significant amounts of time, which can translate into lost productivity and even profit over time.

Over the past 18 months, Sennheiser has adapted to these new priorities and has delivered some of the most innovative solutions to address them, including the TeamConnect Ceiling 2, SpeechLine Digital Wireless, Evolution Wireless Digital, and more. This year at InfoComm, we’re proud to showcase some of the most advanced products and technologies in beamforming microphones, robust RF transmission, and remote management solutions.

InfoComm booth - 3546

See Sennheiser's TeamConnect Ceiling 2 at InfoComm

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The TeamConnect Ceiling 2 ceiling microphone, with its patented automatic dynamic beamforming technology, is a leader in conference room audio technology. Now, with the addition of TruVoicelift and advanced zone control, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 combines the advantages of a boundary microphone and a microphone array. It is a comprehensive solution for both video conferencing and in-room audio in classrooms, lecture halls and boardrooms. TeamConnect Ceiling 2 offers unparalleled levels of control with the addition of a priority zone, allowing a single area in the room to be highlighted, as well as 5 advanced exclusion zones for pinpoint targeting and removal of unwanted noise sources.