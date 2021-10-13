Sennheiser Readies Business, Education Solutions for InfoComm 2021

As a show of support for AVIXA during difficult times and seizing an opportunity to showcase its portfolio of business and education solutions, Sennheiser will be at Booth 4053 during InfoComm 2021. Balancing safety with an enthusiasm to meet customers in person again, the audio specialist has decided to downsize its booth and forgo any active demonstrations to contribute to a safe event. At the booth, visitors will be able to see Sennheiser's TeamConnect Ceiling 2 beamforming microphone array, the app-based wireless microphone system Evolution Wireless Digital, MobileConnect Wi-Fi-based assistive listening system, and the company's workhorse SpeechLine Digital Wireless microphones.

The TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) beamforming microphone is a tool that makes hybrid meetings a place where people can connect and unfold their creativity and productivity together. TCC2 not only reliably picks up a speaker no matter where they are moving within the room, but also caters to voice-lift applications for larger rooms via its TruVoicelift function

TCC2's TruVoicelift is able to deliver higher gain before feedback, includes a feedback prevention function and pre-definable audio threshold, as well as "advanced exclusion zones" for eliminating noise sources and a 'priority zone' for a consistent audio pick-up.

SpeechLine Digital Wireless, Sennheiser's networkable microphone system for campus-wide audio with central monitoring capabilities, will also be on show, as will Evolution Wireless Digital (EW-D). The latter is ideal for corporations and education facilities that are not in need of a fully scaled, networked and centrally monitored system, but are looking for a straightforward and versatile wireless microphone solution.

Evolution Wireless Digital transmitters feature an input dynamic range of 134 dB, five times more than the usual 120 dB, enabling it to pick up anything from a very soft whisper to a jet engine at 50 yards' distance. Borrowing tech from Sennheiser's top Digital 6000 and Digital 9000 series, EW-D does not generate any significant intermodulation products, so more channels can be accommodated in a given frequency window.

Often, limitations of traditional assistive listening technology can be a significant hurdle for hearing-impaired students, diminishing their listening experience and unnecessarily highlighting disabilities. By contrast, assistive listening over Wi-Fi as offered by MobileConnect overcomes these limitations: Students are able to hear their instructors' lessons in crystal-clear audio using their own mobile phones as receivers, while professors can lecture with full confidence that all students are hearing critical lesson points and can fully participate in discussions.