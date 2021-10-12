PPDS Confirms InfoComm 2021 Participation, Teases Big Announcements

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips professional TVs, interactive displays, and digital signage solutions, confirmed its participation at the InfoComm 2021 conference and said it will offer several business updates and new product and partnership announcements at the show.

PPDS—located in Booth 3421, a stone’s throw from the Live Events Pavilion and close to the main entrance of the exhibit hall—says that 2021 has been one the biggest and most transformational years in the company’s history in North America, with significant team investment and expansion internal restructuring for enhanced customer support, a full company rebrand, extensive team expansions and the launch of a series of highly advanced professional TV, digital signage, LED and interactive display products and solutions supporting almost every market vertical.

Speaking ahead of this year’s InfoComm event, PPDS vice president Commercial Displays NA Joe King said, “After last year’s cancellation, we are delighted to be returning to InfoComm in person for what is, undeniably, the most anticipated and dedicated annual event in the AV calendar for North America.”

King continued, “2021 has been an incredible year of growth for PPDS, and we’ll be showcasing our most comprehensive portfolio of Philips professional display products and solutions ever at this year’s event—including some exciting new announcements and demonstrations.”

PPDS 2021 Announcements

Headline product announcements from PPDS in 2021 (so far), include the launch of Philips T-Line (education) and Philips C-Line (corporate) interactive display ranges, the Philips B-Line (food and beverage) digital signage, Philips MediaSuite (hospitality) pro TVs, and the no limits Philips L-Line 7000 LED series (retail, corporate).

Continuing the company’s ‘total solutions’ strategy – evolving beyond displays – the company has also launched its PPDS Air Quality Sensor and its education solution in collaboration with i3, as well as forming a series of important partnerships with some of the world’s other leading brands, such as Crestron, Logitech, Advantech, Navori, Intel Corporation, Nonius, Nevotek, Imagine Soft, among others to be publicized at the show.

PPDS has also recently confirmed the launch of its biggest hospitality display to date, with the 4K UHD Philips MediaSuite 75-inch connected Pro TV, which will be presented to the AV industry, for the first time in North America, during the show.

The new 75-inch model—adding to the 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-inch sizes—has been designed to bring more immersive, movie theater experiences to hotel rooms, and comes equipped with extensive entertainment choice and personalization capabilities. These include Chromecast built-in, Netflix ready, access to thousands of popular apps on Google Play—including popular services such as local news, weather, and traffic information—plus content streaming from providers such as YouTube, Deezer and Spotify, Disney+, among others.

King concluded: “With total solutions that meet the current and future needs of almost every market vertical, whether inside a corporate office, a busy retail store, a hotel, bar or restaurant, among many others, the Philips Booth at InfoComm 2021 is one you don’t want to miss.”