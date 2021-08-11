InfoComm Updates COVID Safety Recommendations

AVIXA CEO David Labuskes announced updated COVID safety recommendations on Aug 11. Anyone attending InfoComm 2021 will need to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, and attendees will be asked to observe 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

Further, Labuskes said, “We are also evaluating on-site testing, vaccine validation, as well as other safety and precautionary measures that will allow us to get back together in person in the safest environment possible.”

Following is the text of his statement:

Dear InfoComm and AVIXA community,

This year has been one filled with both highs and lows, and the anticipation of getting back together in person at InfoComm has absolutely been a highlight for the AVIXA team. That said, as the Delta variant of COVID 19 surges, I want you to know that we are actively addressing updated health and safety protocols to protect all those in attendance.

In light of recent recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), InfoComm 2021 will now require masks to be worn by all participants including attendees, exhibitors, vendors, and AVIXA staff regardless of COVID 19 vaccination status. We have reinstituted a six-foot social distancing guideline across the show including the exhibit hall, meeting rooms, and education sessions. We are also evaluating on-site testing, vaccine validation, as well as other safety and precautionary measures that will allow us to get back together in person in the safest environment possible.

With the rapid pace in which we are receiving information, I want to assure you that the team will be developing safety policies and protocols at the same rapid pace. This means you will be receiving proactive communication about new protocols and safety measures as they are available. The most up to date information is available at www.infocommshow.org/health-safety.

We are nearly 70 days from the kickoff of the show. As you can remember, 70 days ago safety procedures were remarkably different than they are today and are likely to differ by October 23, 2021. Please know that we are doing everything in our power to bring the community together as safely as possible for those who can and want to be there in person.

I look forward to seeing you at InfoComm 2021.

David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD

CEO of AVIXA

InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code "FUTURE" to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.

For the latest show updates, visit our InfoComm 2021 hub.