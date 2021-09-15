"We Will Be Having InfoComm," said AVIXA CEO Dave Labuskes. It's About the Community

AVNation's Tim Albright chatted with AVIXA's CEO, Dave Labuskes, to tackle the big topics we're all thinking about in relation to InfoComm, which will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL on October 23-29, 2021.

The question on everyone's mind is if there is any scenario that InfoComm 2021 would be canceled.

"If there's anything we've learned in the last two years, it's that nobody has the ability to say anything with certainty anymore," Labuskes said. "What I will tell you is that, short of the local government of Orlando, or Orange County, or Florida, or the federal government of the United States telling us that we are violating the law in having an event, we will be having InfoComm."

Albright asked Labuskes what success looks like for AVIXA the day after InfoComm 2021 has concluded. Labuskes noted that there are two purposes set forth by AVIXA's board of directors: "The first is to act as a catalyst for market growth, and the second is to be the hub for the AV profession," he said. "I can't imagine that Saturday morning reflection not recognizing that we had served both of those missions over the previous week."

Labuskes went on to say, "There is no greater physical manifestation of the marketplace than a tradeshow. Nor is there a greater physical manifestation of community than that tradeshow."

He added, "Throughout all of those conversations [at a recent AVIXA board planning meeting, for example], community becomes a part of it. I know that 2021 is not the year for everybody to be either in the show or at the show, and I respect their decision in that regard and anxiously look forward to seeing them in 2022, both personally and professionally."

Listen to the full, one-hour interview, where Labuskes discusses and unpacks decisions for some companies to cancel, some to change their presence, how many others have committed to exhibit, and the broader topic of holding InfoComm in October.

