LDI Explores the Future of Experiential Design

LDI and XLIVE are inviting the industry to a one-day special event focusing on the creation, evolution, and future of immersive experiential design.

The LiveXperience Symposium will feature creative agency leaders, immersive event producers, and the prominent designers who bring ideas to life. These experts will share knowledge and insight during a series of talks and discussion, taking place at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Wed., Nov. 20, from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Austin Johnston, CEO of AK Johnston Group will host a morning keynote exploring the ‘experiential marketing’ buzz-phrase, revealing how 70 percent of marketing budgets were refocused from media to experiential in 2018.

Following Johnson's presentation is a roundtable discussion on how collaboration will shape the future of live experience, leading to a deep-dive into how designers are harnessing current possibilities and how experiential design will develop through the next decade and beyond. Other sessions focus on e-sports, the user experience, and how AI and merged reality are transforming the landscape.

Speakers include Greg Christy, Brite Ideas CEO; Gary Standard, president/CEO of WorldStage; Jonathan Martin, principal designer at ShowTec; Matthew Carson from PRG; Bob Bonniol, chief creative officer at Mode Studios; Nick Rivero, co-founder of MEPTIK; Ashley Crowder, founder and CEO, VNTANA; Matt Kenagy, senior director of sports marketing at Caesars Entertainment; Jessica Reznick, president, We're Magnetic; and Michael Fullman, chief creative officer at VT Pro Designs.

The LiveXperience Symposium is part of LDIntensives and takes place during LDI2019. For more information, visit the LDIshow.com and click on the ‘Events’ tab.