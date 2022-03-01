Harnessing the Accelerated AV/IT Digital Transformation

March 22nd, join AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis as she moderates two important discussions for today's AV and IT decision makers:

Session 1: Digital Workplace Management at 1:00 p.m. ET

Session 2: The Managed Services Ecosystem at 2:00 p.m. ET

The past two years have accelerated the digital AV/IT transition punctuating the need for corporate enterprises, institutions, organizations, hospitality, and entertainment to adopt an agile methodology to enhance collaboration and productivity while improving operations.

In partnership with Sony Corporation’s B2B division and its partners, AV Technology has designed two panels to discuss how to successfully implement holistic workplace management and the role of a managed service ecosystem.

It has become imperative for AV and IT departments to enhance collaboration, increase the flow of information and productivity in workspaces—whether in the office or “from anywhere.” With the power of compute, interactive visualization devices now have the ability to engage, impart, collect, share, and analyze data. They have become key to implementing holistic workplace management.

This panel of solutions experts share the foundation of a well-designed workplace management ecosystem.

By 2025, 25 billion IoT devices are projected to be deployed globally, with more than 20% of that number in North America.

To address the fast-paced and often evolving digital transition, managed services have become the go-to for enterprises to remain agile. These offerings have also evolved to provide a complete ecosystem from software and hardware to cloud strategies, customer experience design, operational optimization, and distributed security.

This panel of managed services experts discusses the new managed services ecosystem.

“By 2025, cloud-native platforms will serve as the foundation for more than 95% of new digital initiatives — up from less than 40% in 2021.” — Gartner