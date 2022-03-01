Harnessing the Accelerated AV/IT Digital Transformation

Join us, March 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET for two virtual panel discussions: Digital Workplace Management, and The Managed Services Ecosystem

Harnessing the Accelerated AV/IT Digital Transformation
Harnessing the Accelerated AV/IT Digital Transformation

March 22nd, join AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis as she moderates two important discussions for today's AV and IT decision makers:

Session 1: Digital Workplace Management at 1:00 p.m. ET

Session 2: The Managed Services Ecosystem at 2:00 p.m. ET

The past two years have accelerated the digital AV/IT transition punctuating the need for corporate enterprises, institutions, organizations, hospitality, and entertainment to adopt an agile methodology to enhance collaboration and productivity while improving operations. 

In partnership with Sony Corporation’s B2B division and its partners, AV Technology has designed two panels to discuss how to successfully implement holistic workplace management and the role of a managed service ecosystem.

Session 1: Digital Workplace Management

It has become imperative for AV and IT departments to enhance collaboration, increase the flow of information and productivity in workspaces—whether in the office or “from anywhere.” With the power of compute, interactive visualization devices now have the ability to engage, impart, collect, share, and analyze data. They have become key to implementing holistic workplace management.

This panel of solutions experts share the foundation of a well-designed workplace management ecosystem.

By 2025, 25 billion IoT devices are projected to be deployed globally, with more than 20% of that number in North America.

Session 2: The Managed Services Ecosystem

To address the fast-paced and often evolving digital transition, managed services have become the go-to for enterprises to remain agile. These offerings have also evolved to provide a complete ecosystem from software and hardware to cloud strategies, customer experience design, operational optimization, and distributed security.

This panel of managed services experts discusses the new managed services ecosystem.

“By 2025, cloud-native platforms will serve as the foundation for more than 95% of new digital initiatives — up from less than 40% in 2021.” — Gartner

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.