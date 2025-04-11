Workplace 2025: IHSE USA

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE USA

Media and entertainment organizations worldwide are now taking advantage of Display Management Systems (DMS) to integrate keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) over IP technology to run their businesses and communicate between staff, customers, and external agencies. They recognize the benefits of DMS for KVM-over-IP and are rapidly embracing them to gain efficiency, lower costs, and greater flexibility in their day-to-day operations.

DMS for KVM-over-IP enables new opportunities in the way AV and IT businesses can operate and work together." —Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE USA

At IHSE USA, our future focus is on DMS for KVM-over-IP, which enables new opportunities in the way AV and IT businesses can operate and work together. Both technical and non-technical users can connect simply and easily to remote computers, allowing access to applications normally limited to direct connections or internal-only facility KVM switch systems. While the advantages of DMS for KVM-over-IP approach are clear, it does represent a significant departure from previous approaches and injects an entirely new set of security issues. With IHSE’s DMS, the signals passed between the operator and computer retain full integrity but, most importantly, provide total system security.

The main difference between an IHSE DMS and a classic KVM-over-IP system is it can be configured to support multi-monitor setups, multi-viewers, and wall processors as well as support configurable Extended Display Identification Data (EDID). IHSE also incorporates multiple layers of security supporting LDAP or Active Directory, as well as two-factor authentication (2FA).

Today, and into the future, there will be an increased need for computer-based automation, testing, and simulation, which increases the importance of improved workflow to increase the efficiency of a company’s staff. Taking advantage of IHSE’s more than 40 years of technology leadership, all IHSE systems provide resolution compatibility across different types of computer operating systems. IHSE continues to offer product solutions specifically designed for control room display management systems used in professional A/V, broadcasting, air traffic control, and industrial and government/military applications.