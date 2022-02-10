Designing for the Future Higher Ed Classroom - A Webcast, 2.23.22, 2p ET

AV Technology, New Era AV/IT Webcast, Designing for the Future Higher Ed Classroom Webcast, February 23, 2:00 p.m. ET

Join us on Wednesday, February 23, at 2:00 p.m. ET, as AV Technology’s content director, Cindy Davis moderates a panel of experts to discuss the pedagogies and technology solutions that will define the next-gen immersive and hybrid classroom.

The AV Technology, New Era AV/IT Webcast, Designing for the Future Higher Ed Classroom Webcast is guaranteed to spark some lively discussion and even debate.

2022 is the year to embrace in-class engagement through immersive and active learning solutions while also ensuring parity with a quality audio and video experience near and far.

Technologies such as PTZ and auto-tracking cameras, beamforming microphones, interactive displays, and lecture capture that help enable hybrid and HyFlex modalities have been in use for many years. The cost of entry has become more affordable than ever, and manufacturers and solutions providers have continued to evolve their offerings.

Learn how some are extending the classroom beyond the campus and streaming from unique and engaging locations. For others, pop-up studios have become mainstays as production values have increased.

Join us, share your experiences, and bring your questions.

Moderator, Cindy Davis, content director, AV Technology

Jeremy Hall, National Key Accounts manager, Absen

George Klippel, director of Channel Sales for North America, LiveU

Tim Mackie, field systems engineer, Yamaha Unified Communications

Peter Melvin, director of Sales, East Coast, Herman Pro AV, an ADI Company

Randy Tritz, partner of SM&W and the Managing Principal of SM&W Chicago

