Designing for the Future Higher Ed Classroom - A Webcast, 2.23.22, 2p ET

Join us on Wednesday, February 23, at 2:00 p.m. ET, as AV Technology’s content director, Cindy Davis moderates a panel of experts to discuss the pedagogies and technology solutions that will define the next-gen immersive and hybrid classroom.

AV Technology, New Era AV/IT Webcast, Designing for the Future Higher Ed Classroom Webcast
AV Technology, New Era AV/IT Webcast, Designing for the Future Higher Ed Classroom Webcast, February 23, 2:00 p.m. ET (Image credit: Future)

The AV Technology, New Era AV/IT Webcast, Designing for the Future Higher Ed Classroom Webcast is guaranteed to spark some lively discussion and even debate.

2022 is the year to embrace in-class engagement through immersive and active learning solutions while also ensuring parity with a quality audio and video experience near and far. 

Technologies such as PTZ and auto-tracking cameras, beamforming microphones, interactive displays, and lecture capture that help enable hybrid and HyFlex modalities have been in use for many years. The cost of entry has become more affordable than ever, and manufacturers and solutions providers have continued to evolve their offerings.

Learn how some are extending the classroom beyond the campus and streaming from unique and engaging locations. For others, pop-up studios have become mainstays as production values have increased.

Join us, share your experiences, and bring your questions.

Moderator, Cindy Davis, content director, AV Technology

Jeremy Hall, National Key Accounts manager, Absen

George Klippel, director of Channel Sales for North America, LiveU

Tim Mackie, field systems engineer, Yamaha Unified Communications

Peter Melvin, director of Sales, East Coast, Herman Pro AV, an ADI Company

Randy Tritz, partner of SM&W and the Managing Principal of SM&W Chicago

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.