On Cloud AV/IT: Panasonic
Chris Merrill, Director of Product Management and Engineering at Panasonic, shares insights and trends on AV/IT in the cloud, including the benefits and cautions.
AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on AV/IT in the cloud, including the benefits and cautions.
Thought Leader: Chris Merrill, Director of Product Management and Engineering at Panasonic
When we talk about cloud in Pro AV, we're rarely talking about the same thing. For some, cloud means a software interface accessible from anywhere on the network; for others, it's a remote data center operated by an application vendor, independent processing on a hyperscaler like AWS or Azure, or a hybrid combining several of these. The term has become so elastic that it's almost meaningless without context—and that ambiguity creates real risk for AV managers making infrastructure decisions.
In practice, what we're seeing across the industry is that most professional AV operations keep the heavy lifting on-premises. The reasons for this are practical: data security, content ownership, and the unforgiving latency requirements of live production, where buffering simply isn't an option. Cloud becomes a tactical resource—something you burst into for surge capacity or to access a specific capability that a hyperscaler handles better than local infrastructure. This isn't a failure to adopt; it's a mature recognition that Pro AV workloads have structural constraints that differ from general enterprise IT.
That reality is exactly what shapes our approach at Panasonic. Our KAIROS live production platform is built around the assumption that environments are hybrid by nature and not by compromise—supporting operators who need to integrate content and media sources across multiple formats and infrastructures without being locked into a single deployment model. Our recent partnership with NEP Group, integrating NEP Platform's software orchestration with KAIROS, is a concrete example: enabling live event providers to deploy workflows that move fluidly between traditional and IP-based infrastructure based on what the production actually demands.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.