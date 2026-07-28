Daktronics Built It, So They Will Come. Field of Dreams Ballpark Gets Digital Upgrade

Daktronics has manufactured and installed an LED video board in the outfield of Field of Dreams Ballpark in Dyersville, IA. The new facility is adjacent to the famed corn field-framed ballpark from the iconic 1989 movie. Installation was completed this spring ahead of hosting a minor league all-star game and a professional baseball game later in the summer.

[Brave New Vision]

“The addition of the Daktronics LED display is another important step in bringing a first-class fan experience to the Field of Dreams Ballpark,” said Tyler Daugherty, ballpark general manager. “Whether we're hosting Northwoods, high school championships, collegiate competition, concerts or professional events, this technology allows us to create memorable moments for every guest while honoring the timeless tradition and magic that make the Field of Dreams so special.”

The video display in the outfield measures nearly 30x50 feet and features a 10mm pixel spacing for excellent image clarity, contrast, and viewing angles. The display can show one large image or be divided into zones of content much like a major league production.

The installation includes two pace-of-game clocks and a digital content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services. Altogether, it features everything needed to host contests from the little leagues to the major leagues.

Powering the equipment is the Daktronics Show Control system. This control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful yet user-friendly production solution.

“This isn’t just another ballpark,” added Daugherty. “This is a place that belongs to all of us—a living testament to why we love this game in the first place. It is for every fan who ever played catch with their father, every child who dreamed of the big leagues, every person who understands that baseball is more than a game.”