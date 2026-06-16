InfoComm 2026: Free Thursday Session Shares Industry Outlook

Part of the three-day AVIXA Xchange LIVE program at InfoComm 2026 in the Grand Lobby (located between the North and Central Halls) of the Las Vegas Convention Center, “Pro AV Outlook 2026: Data & Dialogue” will be held Thursday, June 18, at 4 p.m. Mike Sullivan-Trainor, AVIXA’s senior industry analyst, and Robert Ambrose, cofounder and CEO of Caretta Research, will discuss industry trends, including data from AVIXA’s Market Opportunity Analysis Report (MOAR). There will also be informal talks with AVIXA executives after the presentation.

“Attendees will learn about the forces which are transforming Pro AV value. These include a technology branch shifting away from manual labor and hardware to AI automation, software, and cloud,” Sullivan-Trainor explained. “There is also an economic model shift from technology-led purchasing to business metric-led.”

Sullivan-Trainor and Ambrose will also discuss new solutions to track and forecast the impact of these industry trends. Sullivan-Trainor said the shifts will create “opportunities for Pro AV across verticals, solutions, and improved ROI. But the time to get aboard the changing landscape is now.”