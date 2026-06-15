Pro AV Outlook 2026: Data & Dialogue Session to Discuss the Forces Transforming Pro AV Value at InfoComm 2026

AVIXA has partnered with technology research firm Caretta Research to produce the broadest understanding of the pro AV market through a forecast driven by comprehensive analysis of industry data and market trends. Replacing the previous Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) report, the new Pro AV Industry Outlook (PAVIO) will be published twice a year and be made available free of charge to AVIXA Gold member companies, who will also have exclusive access to an accompanying online dashboard.

[By the Numbers: May We Live in Interesting Times]

Global in scope, the Pro AV Industry Outlook will cover a wide range of technologies and provide data needed to benchmark business, identify areas of growth, and reveal key trends. Additionally, the Outlook will support organizations making merger and acquisition decisions and inform outside investment into the Pro AV industry.

“AVIXA has been the ‘go-to’ source of data and trends analysis for the AV industry for more than two decades,” comments Dan Goldstein, Chief Product Officer, AVIXA. “Our new partnership with Caretta Research reflects our desire not just to maintain that reputation but to enhance the value we offer to stakeholders by taking an ‘end-to-end’ view of the complete AV industry value chain, from hardware manufacturers and software vendors all the way through to use cases across the full spectrum of vertical markets.”

Known for providing expert research to guide buying and selling decisions across broadcast, media, AV, and information technology, Caretta Research combines decades of industry experience with continuous hands-on research. The company's extensive network of technology buyers and decision-makers helps vendors understand and target potential markets, while supporting buyers in identifying the most suitable solutions.

“This partnership represents a powerful new direction for the pro AV industry. We’re moving beyond the spreadsheet to provide data and insights that drive real business strategy,” said Robert Ambrose, co-founder and CEO at Caretta Research. “By taking a demand-side, 'customer-up' view, we focus on specific industry verticals and what buyers actually need, rather than just listing technology categories. We deliver those insights by combining human expertise with advanced AI to truly understand the market.”

The first Pro AV Industry Outlook will be published in Q2 of 2027, with initial findings being released at ISE 2027 in Barcelona and the full outlook being revealed to the media and wider industry at InfoComm 2027 in Orlando.

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At InfoComm 2026, AVIXA and Caretta Research will present the session “Pro AV Outlook 2026: Data & Dialogue” as part of the AVIXA Xchange LIVE program. They’ll discuss the forces transforming pro AV value, such as the shift from manual labor and hardware to AI automation, software, and cloud.