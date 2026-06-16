Heinold: InfoComm 2026 Reimagines Exhibit Hall, Educational Programs

The InfoComm 2026 show floor, open June 17-19, has been reimagined around a tagline: “Together, we change the way people experience the world.” To that end, solutions are organized across two areas of the Las Vegas Convention Center by real-world applications under two general “Work” and “Play” themes.

“Work,” focused in the Central Hall, will highlight conferencing and collaboration, command and control, digital signage, learning spaces, and enterprise IT technologies. North Hall will highlight “Play” technologies, such as audio, broadcast AV, lighting, staging, and live event solutions.

Also in the North Hall is the AVIXA TV Studio (Booth N6845), which will demonstrate a fully operational broadcast studio designed for both enterprise and entertainment applications. “Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the studio to see how productions come to life, and meet with the technology partners to learn about the solutions that power the studio,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions Americas, AVIXA.

Heinold is also excited about the launch of new activations on the show floor. “We partnered with integrators and manufacturers to showcase AV in action, so InfoComm attendees will experience fully functional vignettes focused on broadcast, fan experience, smart workplace, and retail experience,” she said. “These spaces will demonstrate how these technologies can work together to build experiences.”

With an exhibit hall pass, attendees can enjoy the activations, audio demo rooms, two keynotes, and plenty of educational opportunities. “The Vision Stage in Central Hall will focus on the latest in display technology and workplace collaboration,” Heinold added. “The Spotlight Stage in North Hall will deliver interactive sessions for attendees working in broadcast AV, live events, media, and experiential tech. Xchange LIVE will offer interactive sessions for attendees looking to discover new ideas and expand their networks.”

Also new for InfoComm 2026 is the Pro Video Summit, which Heinold described as a true intersection of AV integration and media production. “Attendees can get hands-on experiences and practical insights into studio builds, live streaming, and innovative AV solutions,” she noted.

Heinold also recommends the Show Floor Tours. Each one runs for two hours and is led by an industry expert. “The Show Floor Tours are great ways to experience InfoComm in a focused, guided format,” she explained. “Each tour is tailored to a specific solution or market: workplace, retail, connected learning, broadcast AV, live audio, digital signage content, events and entertainment, live audio, and corporate audio.”