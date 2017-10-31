Topics

Mobile Management Solutions Keep Data Safe on Campus

Mobile Management Solutions Keep Data Safe on Campus
  • With data breaches occurring at a record pace this year, IT Director Felix Salinas has done everything he can to ensure Northwest Vista College in San Antonio isn’t victimized, including investing in an enterprise mobility management solution this past summer.

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The use of personal mobile devices has exploded on campus. To manage the potential security issues, some institutions are turning to enterprise mobility management solutions. Has your school invested in mobile protection tools?