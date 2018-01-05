Liberty University Making A Splash With New Daktronics Displays

- "Liberty University worked with Daktronics on the installation of two new LED video displays at Liberty Natatorium for aquatics events in Lynchburg, Virginia. Both displays were manufactured and installed this fall to elevate the live event experience for Flames fans."
WHY THIS MATTERS:
“With this new technology, our fans will be able to enjoy an entertaining, informative and high-quality event with real-time data, advertising and live video,” said Michael Gerringer, AV architect and manager at Liberty University. —Eduwire Editors