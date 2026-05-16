Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Ross Video
Matt Morgan, Market Development Manager of Broadcast AV at Ross Video, shares insights into how the company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
Thought Leader: Matt Morgan, Market Development Manager of Broadcast AV at Ross Video
Interoperability across systems isn’t a “nice to have” for corporate AV anymore; it’s the difference between a smooth live event and a day derailed by finger-pointing across vendors. At Ross, we design solutions to connect cleanly with what teams already use, while still raising production quality and broadcast AV standards.
In real life, that means your control room can mix legacy and modern sources without drama. IP and baseband can live side by side. Video, audio, and control signals move where they need to go, whether you’re in a boardroom, studio, training space, or global executive town hall workflow. Our systems are built for predictable routing, stable timing, and reliable switching, so teams aren’t forced into risky workarounds when a new camera shows up, a laptop needs to be added, or a remote contributor joins at the last minute.
We also focus on connectivity beyond cables. Control and monitoring are designed so operators can see what’s happening, troubleshoot quickly, and keep the show moving without needing a room full of specialists. Because corporate environments change fast, our approach supports scalable growth: Add rooms, add sources, add outputs, and keep your workflow consistent.
The result is a production ecosystem that plays well with others every day—helping teams deliver clear, confident communications without rebuilding their entire AV tech stack.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.