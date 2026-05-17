Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Planar

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Jeremy Sternhagen, Technical Product Manager at Planar

Interoperability between display devices, control systems, and video sources has never been more important. We work with popular control system providers to ensure that our customers have access to plug-and-play solutions from popular control systems. It’s important to note that controlling display devices is not one size fits all. Whether it’s control over the network, consumer electronics control, or just waking up when a signal is present, Planar offers a product family optimized to meet those needs.

Interoperability between display devices, control systems, and video sources has never been more important. Jeremy Sternhagen, Technical Product Manager at Planar

We test and validate our products with a wide range of products used by our partners, such as ST2110, the latest version of HDMI, and the increasing use of USB-C. In addition to providing the latest technology, we also provide hardware and software that allow our partners to access, diagnose, and resolve interoperability-related concerns through optional on-premises and remote management tools.

Our sales team is also equipped with application engineers and designers who work with our partners to help produce solutions that will meet customer expectations, ensuring interoperability is optimized before anything is installed. Video walls in particular present a unique opportunity to create digital canvases that extend beyond the capabilities of most source devices. This provides a chance for our sales team, application engineers, and system designers to work with each partner and select the appropriate control system and content delivery, ultimately delivering a display solution that works seamlessly with the other hardware and software solutions.