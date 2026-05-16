Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Petro Shimonishi, Director of New Business Development at Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

As AV projects grow in complexity, interoperability has become essential to avoid fragmented workflows.

Historically, AV systems relied on proprietary protocols and vendor-specific ecosystems, making large deployments with multiple tools and systems difficult to manage. Solving this problem requires cross-industry collaboration. That’s why we’re proud that Panasonic Projector & Display Americas could serve as a founding member of the OpenAV Cloud Association, a nonprofit organization created to accelerate the AV industry's transition to the cloud and address a persistent challenge in professional AV: the lack of interoperability between devices, platforms, and cloud services.

Through OpenAV Cloud, we help define technical standards for device telemetry, cloud-to-cloud communication, security models, and open APIs. Petro Shimonishi, Director of New Business Development at Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

Through OpenAV Cloud, we help define technical standards for device telemetry, cloud-to-cloud communication, security models, and open APIs. This approach supports a future where AV deployments, from classrooms and corporate campuses to entertainment venues, operate as connected ecosystems rather than isolated hardware systems.

We’re already implementing these best practices into our own solutions by introducing web-based APIs on select projector models, including the PT-CMZ50 and PT-RQ7 series, with support for additional models coming later this year. These new web-based APIs allow external applications to monitor operational data and control key projector functions over IP networks without relying solely on traditional command protocols. By exposing these capabilities through modern web interfaces, we’re making it easier for integrators and software developers to build custom management tools. Now, Panasonic projectors can participate in open, cloud-connected AV environments, helping bridge the gap between AV hardware and the broader IT and software ecosystem.

As AV professionals seek faster deployments and adaptable cloud-based tools, the advancements inspired by OpenAV Cloud, like our new web-based APIs, provide the shared technical foundation needed to power truly connected AV systems.