Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: SDVoE Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Stephane Tremblay, President of the SDVoE Alliance

With more than 80 million AV systems deployed worldwide, the industry can no longer rely on closed ecosystems that limit flexibility and increase long-term risk. End users expect the same openness in AV that they experience in IT infrastructure, where multi-vendor compatibility and standards-based design are fundamental.

The SDVoE Alliance addresses this challenge through a common, standardized API that serves as the backbone of interoperability across all SDVoE devices. Built on a shared ASIC architecture and open control framework, the SDVoE API ensures that products from a significant number of member companies and hundreds of interoperable devices communicate seamlessly without proprietary barriers. The SDVoE Alliance's proven interoperability allows integrators to mix and match solutions confidently, protecting investments while enabling systems to scale predictably over time.

With more than 80 million AV systems deployed worldwide, the industry can no longer rely on closed ecosystems that limit flexibility and increase long-term risk. Stephane Tremblay, President of the SDVoE Alliance

Beyond device compatibility, the SDVoE API empowers manufacturers, developers, and system integrators to reimagine traditional AV applications and create entirely new ones. The API connects directly to the cloud, enabling modern, IT-friendly remote management and monitoring. It supports advanced programming for applications such as video walls, instant switching, and multiview without the added cost, downtime, or specialized hardware typically required in proprietary systems.

Building on this platform, SDVoE has recently introduced FlexLinQ, a new reference design introduced by Semtech. FlexLinQ enables SDVoE systems to operate across Ethernet speeds from 10GbE down to 1GbE. At startup, it automatically performs link-speed training, negotiating 10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, or 1Gbps based on real-world cable and infrastructure conditions. If higher speeds are not possible, the system adapts without manual configuration.

The SDVoE Alliance's API and FlexLinQ illustrate how open standards and intelligent design deliver both interoperability and practical deployment flexibility, enabling AV systems that are scalable, IT-friendly, and ready for the demands of modern infrastructure.