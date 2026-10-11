The State of Displays 2026: Ross Video
Martin Kuhn, Vice President of Experiential Technologies at Ross Video, shares insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.
AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.
Thought Leader: Martin Kuhn, Vice President of Experiential Technologies at Ross Video
Displays are no longer just endpoints; they are the connective tissue of live experiences. From stadiums and corporate campuses to museums and multipurpose venues, every surface can become part of a connected story, with LED, projection, audio, lighting, control, and data working seamlessly together.
That matters because audiences now expect experiences to respond to where they are, why they are there, and what is happening in the moment. AI and analytics can help teams understand traffic patterns, content performance, and audience interests, but the real value comes when those insights can be translated into targeted, repeatable content workflows: the right message on the right canvas at the right time.
With Vertex, we see an immersive display strategy moving toward unified ecosystems. A campus can support a town hall in one space, branded wayfinding in another, and a large-scale evening activation elsewhere—all with simpler operation and consistent creative control. For venues, that means synchronized fan moments across boards and displays. For cultural or brand environments, it means sensor-driven interactivity and projection-mapped storytelling where the technology fades into the background.
This approach also improves sustainability and total cost of ownership. When systems are easier to automate, reuse, scale, and support, teams can reduce one-off engineering, limit redundant equipment, extend the useful life of installations, and operate sophisticated experiences without oversized crews. The future of display is not just brighter pixels; it is smarter orchestration.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.