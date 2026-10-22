The State of Displays 2026: Nanolumens

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Kurt DeYoung, Chief Revenue Officer at Nanolumens

Engaging and immersing audiences is all about making a good first and lasting impression. From the viewer experience perspective, not a lot has changed regarding what draws eyes, engrosses, and creates memories: It is size, resolution, color accuracy, brightness, and even shape. Content remains king, but if the display is big, bright, crisp, colorful, and a non-standard shape, then it’ll most likely be memorable. The more-than-200-square-foot, cone-shaped Oculus LED display at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport is a prime example of this. The Oculus is huge, features incredible content on a non-traditionally shaped canvas, and is interactive.

The most successful deployments recognize that displays are part of a broader ecosystem. Kurt DeYoung, Chief Revenue Officer at Nanolumens

However, organizations must evaluate display technology beyond specifications—and instead make displays a piece of the broader environment’s look, feel, and function. Often, environments incorporate natural and practical elements such as trees and stones so the atmosphere is not fully digital—and need display technology to amplify and support the spirit of the space.

From a behind-the-scenes perspective, organizations are placing greater emphasis on display solutions that can evolve alongside their operational needs. Whether in higher education, corporate, museums, or public venues, immersive environments are most effective when displays integrate seamlessly with content management, collaboration platforms, and control systems. As a result, organizations can deliver consistent experiences across multiple locations while simplifying content distribution and system management.

The most successful deployments recognize that displays are part of a broader ecosystem. Close integration with video processing, content management, and collaboration technologies creates environments that are easier to deploy, manage, and expand as organizational needs change. Rather than focusing solely on display specifications, organizations should evaluate how technology supports long-term flexibility, operational efficiency, and audience engagement. An ecosystem approach helps create immersive experiences today while ensuring systems remain valuable and adaptable for years to come.