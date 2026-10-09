The State of Displays 2026: Absen

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Trent Slyter, National Sales Director of Pro AV Sales at Absen

Not long ago, displays were often viewed as the final component of an AV project—the technology used to present content after the real decisions had been made. Today, that mindset is changing. Across industries, displays have become strategic assets that shape how organizations communicate, engage, and deliver on their mission.

Consider the range of environments AV/IT professionals support today. In higher education, displays help create more collaborative and accessible learning experiences. In corporate offices, they enable communication that connects distributed teams and reinforces culture. Retailers use displays to capture attention and influence purchasing decisions, while hotels, casinos, resorts, and cruise ships rely on them to elevate the guest experience. In sports venues, displays energize fans, deliver real-time information, and create new sponsorship opportunities. In houses of worship, they help ensure every member of the congregation can clearly see, connect with, and participate in the message.

The display is no longer simply where content appears; it has become one of the most important touchpoints between organizations and their audiences. Trent Slyter, National Sales Director of Pro AV Sales at Absen

While the applications differ, the objective is remarkably consistent: help people engage more effectively with the experience in front of them.

That shift should change how AV/IT leaders evaluate display technology. The conversation can no longer begin and end with size, brightness, or resolution. Strategic display investments are measured by how well they adapt to evolving needs, integrate with broader technology ecosystems, support multiple stakeholders, and continue creating value over time.

The display is no longer simply where content appears; it has become one of the most important touchpoints between organizations and their audiences. The most versatile display isn’t the one that can show the most content; it’s the one that helps an organization communicate, connect, and fulfill its mission—no matter how that mission evolves.