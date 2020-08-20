I recently rewatched the 1977 Disney classic Pete’s Dragon, and when Helen Reddy bursts into song, these lyrics really hit home: “There’s room for everyone in this world, if everyone makes some room...”

At SCN, we believe a rising tide lifts all boats. We aim to include a wide variety of viewpoints—different job titles, genders, races, experience levels, etc. Our team is proud to say that at the 2020 AV/IT Summit, more than 50 percent of our group of non-sponsored speakers were female and nearly one-third were people of color. Similarly, a broad range of ages and experience levels was represented.

Why is that demographic information important to us, and why should it be important to you? Recognizing a greater diversity of viewpoints allows us, as an industry, to think outside the box, to gather new methodologies and new ways of thinking.

Sometimes it’s difficult to make room for new viewpoints—we’re stuck in our old ways, comfortable doing business within our current circle. It’s easier to keep things as they already are than to enact change. But when we reach out and expand our network, beautiful new connections are formed.

Bringing new people into the mix and passing the proverbial mic doesn’t limit your opportunities—it expands them. You get to make new connections with people who could quite possibly change your career trajectory—and you’ll receive major kudos for introducing those smart, cool #AVTweeps to your network.

So my challenge to you, dear reader, is to introduce and highlight an AV professional this month. Call on the #AVTweeps community to follow her on Twitter, write a post about him on your LinkedIn, etc. Let’s have a giant virtual meet-and-greet this month and get to know some new faces.

There’s room for everyone in the pro AV world and I, for one, am looking forward to expanding my universe.

