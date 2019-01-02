Road to ISE: VITEC

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Q&A with Bruno Teissier, International Sales and Marketing Director, VITEC.

Q: Why ISE?

Bruno Teissier: ISE gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase the most forward-looking solutions as we prepare customers for the IP-based future. On our stand will be the latest advancements to our ever-evolving EZ IPTV and Digital Signage Solution, including the platform’s newly integrated, user-friendly Media Library capabilities that allow users to tag, edit, organize, store, search, and share media files. These tools further streamline media processes—from live streaming to recording, archiving, and collaboration—easily enabling users to manage a full digital video experience across an entire venue.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

BT: At VITEC, one trend we’re seeing is a stronger intersection and synergy between digital signage and IPTV. This is inevitable as these two capabilities have evolved and as IP infrastructures have strengthened. As a result, it’s critical that these elements work hand-in-hand and provide end-users the best-possible user experience. IPTV-driven digital signage systems consistently deliver smoother, more consistent, and higher-quality video streams for even the most-demanding signage and IPTV applications, such as those in enterprises, sports stadiums, and government agencies.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

BT: Integrators continuously expect improvements in performance in our IPTV streaming solution, and this year will not disappoint. VITEC’s EZ TV is designed to address the unique technical and operational requirements for successfully operating an IPTV/digital signage network in a sports and entertainment venue. It combines low-latency, broadcast-quality IPTV distribution with powerful digital signage capabilities that allows venues to give audiences a more engaging and interactive experience, maximize digital signage revenue, and improve broadcast and signage workflows.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

BT: Tech managers must carefully balance access, management, content creation, and distribution tasks across their facilities, which can create complex and inefficient workflows. VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform is the perfect solution since it brings all these elements under one comprehensive system and meets arising video and user requirements with continuously updated features and capabilities. And because it’s designed to integrate seamlessly with any IT environment and run on all types of networks—LAN, WAN and wireless—tech managers have a hyper secure, scalable, and cost-effective way to distribute video and display dynamic signs for any application across a venue.

